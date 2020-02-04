Sony Pictures Profits Halved in Third Quarter

Currently riding high at the global box office with “Bad Boys For Life,” Japanese electronics to entertainment conglomerate Sony reported third quarter profits of $2.10 billion (JPY220 billion). That is sharply down on the $3.83 billion reported at the same point last financial year. Revenues increased fractionally to reach $2.46 trillion, compared with JPY2.40 trillion.

Financial analysts’ consensus estimates for third quarter earnings were JPY144 per share, according to investment website Seeking Alpha. The group reported EPS of JPY183.

The picture division, which covers the Sony Pictures Entertainment unit as well as TV channels and production operations, reported profit of $51 million, compared with $102 million in the same period last financial year.

Management on a later conference call included Hiroki Totoki senior VP and chief financial officer, Naomi Matsuoka, senior GM and corporate planning officer, and Hirotoshi Korenaga, senior GM at the accounting department.

More to follow.