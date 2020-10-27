Sony Pictures Profits Slip to $300 Million in Second Quarter

Operating income at the film and TV division of Japanese entertainment and electronics giant Sony slipped to $299 million for the three month period from July to end of September 2020, compared to $366 million in the equivalent period last year.

At group level the Japanese giant reported largely unchanged revenues of JPY2.11 trillion for the period, which is the second quarter of its 2020-21 financial year. But net profits and earnings more than doubled.

Group net income in the quarter increased by 145% to JPY460 billion or $4.41 billion. Earnings per share climbed from JPY149 to JPY367, an increase of 147%. Both figures are higher than financial analysts predictions.

According to financial analysts polled by investment website Seeking Alpha, expectations had been for second quarter earnings of JPY101 per share, a drop of about a third compared with the equivalent quarter in 2019. Revenue had been expected at around JPY1.94 trillion, a 9% drop.

There was both good and bad news in the 24 hours ahead of the results announcement.

In the U.S., layoffs hit Sony Pictures’ marketing and distribution teams, as the Hollywood unit combined parts of its domestic and international film and television operations. Roughly 35 positions were eliminated in the consolidation, according to insiders.

On the other hand, the outlook for the company’s upcoming game console looks bright. Sony reported “very considerable” demand in preorders for its next-gen PlayStation 5 ahead of a Nov. 12 launch.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Reuters that the company had pre-sold as many PS5 units in the first 12 hours of availability as it did in the first 12 weeks for the previous PS4.

The earnings announcement was made after the daily close of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and before the beginning of the Wednesday trading day in New York.

