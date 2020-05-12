Sony Pictures Profits Climb to $628 Million As Group Earnings Slide

Profits at Sony’s pictures division, which spans film, TV content and channels, climbed from $489 million in the previous financial year to $628 million in the year to March 2020. Revenues at the division climbed from $8.87 billion to $9.32 billion.

That stood in contrast to the sharply slowing figures at group level.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate reported group profits down by 36% to $5.34 billion (JPY582 billion) for the 2019-2020 financial year that ended in March. Group revenues were down 5% at $75.7 billion (JPY8.26 trillion).

In early February, when reporting its third quarter financials, and before the coronavirus pandemic had crushed the global economy into recession, Sony increased its forecast of group revenue by 1% to $78 billion (JPY8.50 trillion) for the financial year ending March 31, 2020. It increased its guidance for 2019-20 net income by 9% to $5.41 billion (JPY590 billion). Even after the upward revisions, the forecast numbers represented declines compared with the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Sony calculated that the coronavirus reduced its consolidated operating income by $623 million (JPY68 billion) in the full year period. Most of that negative impact came in its electronic product unit, in financial services, and in imaging hardware. Sony estimated that the pictures and games and network services divisions both benefited fractionally as usage of content increased. But the music division took a modest hit due to a decrease in usage of music for TV advertisements, restaurants, bars, and due to the cancellation and postponement of events.

Music enjoyed a 5% revenue increase over the year to finish with JPY850 billion. But operating income at the division was down by more than a third from JPY232 billion to JPY142. Sales were lifted by music publishing, primarily resulting from the consolidation of EMI, but also by higher sales for recorded music driven by an increase in streaming revenues. The sector’s bottom line took a hit, however, from accounting changes relating to past acquisitions.

Games and network services recorded significant decreases in both revenue and operating income. Sales were down 14% to JPY333 billion, while operating income was 23% lower at JPY238 billion. There were decreases in PlayStation4 hardware sales and lower games software sales, offset partially by increased sales of PlayStationPlus. At the end of March, PSPlus had 41.5 million subscribers, compared with 36.4 million a year earlier and 34.2 ,million in March 2018.

Sony shares traded in Tokyo traded little changed at JPY7,069 apiece prior to the results announcement. In New York, overnight, Sony’s ADRs had closed at $65.59.