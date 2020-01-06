‘Octonauts’ Kids Franchise Joins Shanghai Theme Park

Pre-school kids TV franchise “Octonauts” is poised to become a major theme park attraction in China. The underwater experience will open in June this year as part of the Chang Feng Ocean World in Shanghai.

The move follows a deal between “Octonauts” owner Silvergate Media and Merlin Entertainments, the British location-based entertainment company which also owns the Madame Tussauds wax museum chain and operates Legoland theme parks internationally. Changfeng is part of its Sea World chain. Merlin was acquired by Kirkbi, CPP Investment Board and the Blackstone financial group in November last year.

Silvergate, which was acquired by Sony Pictures Television in December, is readying the launch of the fifth season of the “Octonauts” TV series. It will be released later this year.

The Octonauts Experience comprises a fully submersed Octopod within Changfeng Ocean World’s ‘Stingray Bay’ experience. Visitors to the new attraction can join characters including Captain Barnacles, Kwazii, and Peso and embark on an Octonauts mission, learning all about the world’s oceans and the creatures that live within them. There will also be a dedicated gift shop on-site offering retail opportunities to the brand’s licensing partners.

“Fun and discovery are at the core of what we do at Merlin, and that is why ‘Octonauts’ is an ideal fit for us. The new attraction will bring ‘Octonauts’ to life in a way that has never been done before,” said Anthony Newman, Sea Life’s global brand marketing director.

Silvergate also produced and delivered “Sunny Day” for Nickelodeon and “Hilda” for Netflix. It is in production on four new properties for partners Netflix, Disney and Nickelodeon.