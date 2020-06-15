Lew Chuen Hong Appointed Chief Executive at Singapore’s IMDA

Lew Chuen Hong, who has a background in the Navy, has been named as the next chief executive of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority. He takes up the position from June 20 and succeeds Tan Kiat How.

The Ministry of Communications and Information described the moves as “a continuing process of leadership renewal.”

Lew’s career in the Singapore Armed Forces, saw him hold senior command and staff appointments, including Fleet Commander, Chief of Staff –Naval Staff and Chief of Navy. He joined the IMDA last month as deputy chief executive (development).

Tan, who held the job for more than three years, since January 2017, has announced that he will take a short break. Singapore media have reported that he is likely to move into politics and contest a parliamentary seat on behalf of the ruling People’s Action Party.

The Ministry credits Tan with increasing digital inclusiveness for small businesses and less savvy members of the country’s population. It says he was also responsible for digital pacts with Australia and New Zealand.

“As chief executive of IMDA, (Tan) has built a strong and cohesive organisation with the merger of the then Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) and Media Development Authority (MDA). Working with the industry and community, Kiat How has also strengthened IMDA’s efforts to build a digitally inclusive society and an innovative and competitive digital economy. I wish him all the very best in his new endeavours. I also welcome (Lew) Chuen Hong to the (Ministry of Communications and Information) family, and look forward to his leadership as IMDA continues with its digitalization push,” said ministry permanent secretary Yong Ying-I.