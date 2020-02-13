×

Korean Entertainment Feels the Pain of Coronavirus

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Members of South Korean music band GOT7 pose for photos on the red carpet of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong KongSouth Korea MAMA Awards, Hong Kong, Hong Kong - 14 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock

Fear of the spread of coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the South Korean entertainment industry, where many scheduled concerts and events have been canceled. The K-pop sector has been especially hurt.

Leading music talent management agency, JYP Entertainment postponed boy band GOT7’s concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium that had been scheduled for Feb. 14 and 15. Tickets for both shows were sold out and made the band the first K-pop act to fill the 50,000-seat venue for two days. The company then announced on Monday that the shows will now take place in early May.

Another major K-pop company YG Entertainment also cancelled concerts of WINNER and Sechs Kies, which were scheduled for mid-February and early March, respectively.

“Amidst the worldwide effort to prevent coronavirus from further spreading, YG is also closely monitoring the issue, with our artists and fans’ safety as the primary concern,” said the company in a statement.

Fast-rising girl band (G) I-DLE’s agency Cube Entertainment announced Thursday that the Bangkok stop of its world tour had been pushed from April to an undecided later date.

Major TV broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, which usually invite K-pop fans as live audiences when filming their weekly K-pop programs “Music Bank,” “Show! Music Core,” and “Popular Songs,” have closed their doors since January and simply recorded the performances.

The film industry is also hurting. Box office in January was the lowest for years, and February has seen like for like declines in ticket sales of 30-40%, as people fear going out in public places and sitting close to each other in cinemas.

Currently South Korea has recorded 28 cases of coronavirus and no fatalities. Seven of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.

More Music

  • Members of South Korean music band

    Korean Entertainment Feels the Pain of Coronavirus

    Fear of the spread of coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the South Korean entertainment industry, where many scheduled concerts and events have been canceled. The K-pop sector has been especially hurt. Leading music talent management agency, JYP Entertainment postponed boy band GOT7’s concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium that had been scheduled for Feb. [...]

  • Bernie Sanders on stage at the

    L.A. Musicians' Union Local Endorses Bernie Sanders

    Boldly declaring itself “the first musicians union in the country to take a position in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the 7,000-member American Federation of Musicians Local 47 announced Wednesday that it has has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, a little less than three weeks out from the California primary. In making the announcement, the union [...]

  • Snoop Dogg Weed

    Snoop Dogg Finally Apologizes to Gayle King, Says He 'Overreacted' With Attack

    Almost a week after creating a firestorm by calling Gayle King “a dog-head b—” and telling her to beware “before we come get you,” Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account again Wednesday, this time to formally apologize to the newscaster. “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he [...]

  • Taylor Swift 'Miss Americana' film premiere,

    Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Craziest Awards Show Ever,' the NMEs

    Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance to pick up a trophy at Wednesday’s NME Awards in England, calling it “the craziest awards show I have ever been to.” In the United States, some might save that description for the Grammys, which Swift did not attend, but then, that would only apply behind the scenes. The [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon

    'The Masked Singer' Announces Nationwide Concert Tour This Summer

    “The Masked Singer” is coming to a concert venue near you. Fox is set to announce on Wednesday night’s episode that tickets have gone on sale for a nationwide tour this summer inspired by “The Masked Singer.” Such a move is perhaps a no-brainer, given the sustaining ratings power of “The Masked Singer,” which just [...]

  • Jeff Bezos House Los Anegles

    Jeff Bezos Drops $255 Million in Wild L.A. Real Estate Shopping Spree

    The Roaring ’20s redux has only just begun, but it’s already been a whirlwind decade for Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, former TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez. The couple made their public red carpet debut in India, purchased their neighbors’ home in Washington D.C., and have just capped off a Beverly Hills [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad