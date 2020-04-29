Huayi Brothers Mounting Losses Topple CEO Jerry Ye

Losses at Huayi Brothers Media one of China’s longest-running private sector film studios, hit $567 million in 2019. CEO Jerry Ye has been removed and will be replaced by James Wang Zhonglei, co-founder of the group.

The company issued several dozen documents to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday, covering the 2019 losses, further losses in the coronavirus-hit first quarter of 2020, and plans to raise some $325 million from outside investors.

Huayi was one of the pioneers of film-making in the era after China ended the state studio monopolies at the beginning of the 21st century. It has since diversified from film into animation, television production, fashion and theme parks.

But the past two years have been particularly difficult for Huayi. In 2018 its film “Cell Phone 2” directed by Feng Xiaogang was at the center of a storm about tax evasion which reshaped the relations between producers and talent throughout the Chinese industry. In 2019, its big-budget war film “The Eight Hundred,” fell foul of changing politics and a new censorship regime, and has still not yet been released.

The closure of cinemas from late January, due to the coronavirus, has caused further damage to traditional studios and distributors in China without a significant online component. Huayi’s losses between January and March rose from $13.2 million (RMB93 million) to $20.3 million (RMB143 million).

The capital injection will take the form of a private share placing. Entertainment and tech giants Tencent and Alibaba, both existing shareholders, are expected to take part in the funding round. So too is Yuyuan Tourist Mart, part of Fosun International, one of China’s most freewheeling conglomerates.