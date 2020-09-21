Hong Kong Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen This Week

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to reopen this week after being closed two times for coronavirus control reasons. It will reopen on Friday (Sept. 25) and operate a five days per week regime.

“Hong Kong Disneyland park will officially reopen to the public on Sep 25, 2020. In alignment with the latest guidance from health and government authorities, the resort will continue its measured approach with health and safety measures such as capacity control, health screenings, temperature checks, requiring face masks, social distancing, and increased cleaning and sanitization,” park operators said on Tuesday.

During the initial reopening stage, the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays (except public holidays) until further notice. That will require it to extend the lifetime of existing annual visitor passes.

The park said that it will also continue to control capacity as required by the government, though it has not publicly specified what that capacity should be. And it will require all visitors to pre-book online.

“Character experiences will be offered in a new way, including selfie spots around the park to allow guests to take photos with their favorite characters with appropriate social distance,” operators said. Live performances will be restricted to outdoor venues during the initial reopening stage until further notice,” operators said, highlighting another change from previous practises.

The park was closed between Jan. 23- June 18 due to precautions against the coronavirus outbreak. But it was forced to close again on July 15 when Hong Kong suffered a third wave of virus infections.

The territory has now largely tamed the third wave. On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported six additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which four were imported. That took the number of cases to 5 039 in Hong Kong so far, including 103 fatalities.

Both Hong Kong Disneyland and the territory’s other theme park Ocean Park are majority owned by the government. Ocean Park reopened its doors on Friday last week.