Hong Kong Disneyland To Reopen This Week

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen to the public later this week, becoming the second Disney-branded theme park to reopen. The park had been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak since the last week of January, although the resort’s hotels had reopened in May.

The park will open with public limited attendance from Thursday (June 18, 2020). It will implement social distancing requirements in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and at other facilities, and will increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection in high-guest contact areas.

“As we carefully welcome guests back to our park, we will draw on the learnings from the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Similarly, we will also implement new and enhanced health and safety measures following the guidance of our local government and health care officials,” park management said in a statement credited to Stephanie Young, MD, Hong Kong Disneyland.

Management also offered a new visual of the upgrades that are still being built out. “We’re thrilled to share a sneak peek of magic in the making as we enter into the final stage of our Castle of Magical Dreams transformation, which will be a magnificent centerpiece of the park,” said Young.

The information was announced Monday morning (local time) and came a few days after the Hong Kong government announced that both Disneyland and the city’s other theme park Ocean Park would soon reopen. The government is the majority owner of both facilities.

Ocean Park is limiting admissions to a quarter of its maximum capacity. It has seen tickets sold out for its first two weekends.

Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China, has managed the coronavirus outbreak with notable success. It has confirmed 1,110 cases of COVID-19 infection, and recorded just four deaths from the disease. The last of these was back in mid-March.