Hong Kong Disneyland may reopen soon, following reduced social distancing restrictions announced Tuesday by the territory’s government.

The park was closed between Jan. 23- June 18 due to precautions against the coronavirus outbreak. It reopened with some fanfare, but it was forced to close again on July 15 when Hong Kong suffered a third wave of virus infections.

Local sources report that the two government-owned theme parks Hong Kong Disneyland and the recently bailed out Ocean Park may be allowed to reopen from Sept. 18. There was no such confirmation on Hong Kong Disneyland’s website or social media accounts, and the territory’s government was encouraging but vague on the point. Disney spokesmen have not replied to enquiries by Variety.

“Unless the epidemic situation takes a sudden downturn, the Government expects to issue new directions in the next phase to re-open catering and scheduled premises (including theme parks, exhibition venues, swimming pools, bathhouses, party rooms, bars and pubs, karaoke establishments, clubs or nightclubs, etc.) which we have not been able to re-open due to the higher infection risk,” the government said in a statement.

Other relaxation measures announced on Tuesday include: the ending of a ban on public groups of more than two people, and its replacement with a maximum of four people; an increase in the number of persons allowed to be seated together at one table to four in catering premises; re-opening some sports premises; and the re-opening of some entertainment premises. Cinemas have already reopened.

The third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak may have been started by imported infections, but it sparked several community cases and proved to be the deadliest when virus clusters spread to old people’s homes. Hong Kong reported just six new infections on Tuesday, taking the number of cases to 4,896 in the territory. The death toll stands at 96.