HBO Go Expands Reach in Taiwan and The Philippines

WarnerMedia’s HBO Go streaming service is to attain further distribution reach in mid-sized Asian markets, Taiwan and The Philippines.

Taiwan’s fourth largest cable TV provider Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP) has expanded its entertainment offering by adding HBO Go. It will be available to all TOP pay-TV subscribers for an additional $3.36 (NT$99) per month.

Together with distributor Yong Xin Multimedia, HBO GO launched on the island in April 2020, with Taiwan Broadband Communications. That was followed by KBro, Taiwan Fixed Network, Da-Xin Dian CATV and Pin-Nan CATV in May. It also comes pre-loaded on Kbro’s A1 box.

Since July 1, HBO Go has also been available in Taiwan directly to consumer on the App Store at $5.09 (NT$150) per month and on Google Play at NT$149.

In The Philippines direct-to-home, pay television provider Cignal TV is launching HBO Go. Cignal subscribers with Postpaid Plans 1650 and 1990 can get HBO GO at no additional cost. Other postpaid subscribers can stream the service through the HBO GO add-on for $2.01 (PHP99) per month.

Launched in 2009, Cignal is the country’s leading DTH satellite provider, with 118 TV channels, 17 audio channels and on-demand services. It is owned by Cignal TV, a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings, the media partner of PLDT Group.

HBO Go allows subscribers to stream and download Hollywood films and exclusive original content from HBO and Cinemax, Asian series and kids’ programmes, including Cartoon Network originals. Within the app, the live TV function can stream HBO and Cinemax channels. Each HBO Go account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices.

Elsewhere within Asia, HBO Go is available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.