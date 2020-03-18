×

China’s Tencent Reaches Profit of $13 Billion Despite Struggle

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
tencent logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tencent

Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, unveiled solidly normal financial results for its year to December. It signaled damage to the Chinese economy from the coronavirus outbreak, but the group is expanding the range of business activities that can be done online.

Revenues, profits and dividend payouts for 2019 all increased by a fifth.Group revenue over 12 months was up 21% to $53.7 billion (RMB377 billion). Net profit was up 22% to $13.4 billion (RMB94.3 billion).The figures were closely in line with the mean forecasts of 59 financial analysts surveyed in a Bloomberg survey.

The company’s entertainment businesses were slowed by the side-effects of regulatory changes, which delayed the release of certain TV shows, but they mostly remain market leaders.

Tencent said that its WeChat platform increased users by 6% to 1.16 billion. Paying subscriber numbers grew by 12% to 180 million. That figure included 106 million for streaming service Tencent Video.

After being buffeted in 2018 by Chinese regulators who sought to slow down the games industry through delayed approvals, Tencent said that its emphasis in the sector has been on in-house development external partnerships, and expanding overseas business.

Highlights included strong performance from “PUBG Mobile” and “Call of Duty Mobile,” as well as the new Teamfight Tactics mode within “League of Legends.” The group claimed that international games revenues more than doubled year-on-year, and that at the end of 2019, five of the world’s top ten most-popular smart phone games, as measured by daily average users, were developed by Tencent group companies – it owns 100% of Riot Games, 84% of Supercell, 40% of Epic Games and 5% of Activision Blizzard.

“We experienced slower subscriber and revenue growth for our video subscription service in 2019 than 2018, reflecting delays in broadcasting key content. However our Tencent Video subscriptions reached 106 million, and we remained the clear industry leader in terms of content, users, and financial metrics, reducing our 2019 operating loss to below RMB3 billion ($427 million), substantially lower than the loss rates of industry peers,” Tencent said of its streaming business.

And in a bid to head off nimbler rivals such as Bytedance (Tiktok/Douyin) Tencent invested heavily in short video. Its Weishi app increased its DAU by 80% and daily uploads by 70% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019, Tencent said.

More Biz

  • tencent logo

    China's Tencent Reaches Profit of $13 Billion Despite Struggle

    Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, unveiled solidly normal financial results for its year to December. It signaled damage to the Chinese economy from the coronavirus outbreak, but the group is expanding the range of business activities that can be done online. Revenues, profits and dividend payouts for 2019 all increased by a [...]

  • Crowd at Liam GallagherGlastonbury Festival, Day

    Glastonbury 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    The U.K.’s Glastonbury music festival has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Festival organizers confirmed Wednesday morning that the 50th edition of the iconic fest, which was set to take place from June 24-28, would have to be called off. It will return in 2021. This year’s headline acts included Taylor Swift, [...]

  • Jennifer Kawaja Julia Sereny

    Quebec's Datsit Sphere Buys Kew Media's 'Cardinal' Producer Sienna Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    French Canadian producer-distributor Datsit Sphere has made its second acquisition of a Kew Media Group business, swooping in to buy “Cardinal” producer Sienna Films from the embattled production group. The Montreal and Toronto-based Datsit Sphere, which previously acquired BGM, picked up Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny’s Sienna Films in a bid to expand its global-facing [...]

  • Night scenery of the Bund in

    China Literature Profits Grow in 'Challenging Year'

    Despite what the company called a “challenging” period, Chinese online publisher and TV producer China Literature completed its first year on the stock market with a 22% increase in profits to $156 million (RMB1.1 billion). It was rewarded with a 10% jump in its shares by midday Wednesday. The company, which was spun off from [...]

  • Kevin Durant coronavirus

    Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

    NBA superstar Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The identities of the other three players are unknown. Durant revealed the news to reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said Monday. “We’re going to get through this.” [...]

  • Coronavirus journalists

    China Expels Journalists From Three Major U.S. Newspapers

    China said Tuesday it will expel all American journalists working in the country for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal whose credentials will expire in 2020. The journalists will have to turn in their press credentials within 10 days, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.  “They will not [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad