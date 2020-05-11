BTS, TXT Label Big Hit Restructures Leadership Team

South Korean music production, artist management and publishing company Big Hit Entertainment, whose roster of artists includes K-pop bands BTS and Tomorrow X Together, has rejigged its senior management team.

Founder and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk has also taken on the role of chairman. He will now be supported by Lenzo Yoon as global CEO, and Jiwon Park as HQ CEO. Si-Hyuk will oversee the company’s core business, while continuing to oversee music production and creative operations.

Yoon, who was previously CEO of the business group at Big Hit, will now be responsible for developing and implementing the company’s global strategy. While focusing on the concert, IP and platform businesses, Yoon will extend his role to drive the growth of Big Hit in new markets, in particular North America and Japan. To achieve this, Big Hit recently founded Big Hit America in the U.S. Based in the U.S. office, Yoon will partner with “top-tier” corporations and utilize a “localization strategy.”

Park, who was previously CEO of Nexon Korea and global COO of Nexon Japan, will take the helm of Big Hit’s corporate operations in South Korea.

Big Hit said it had completed a “systematic process” to prepare for “innovation” in the entertainment industry. It added that it will “continuously innovate” and grow its business by continuing to apply its successful formula, but now based on “a more efficient and stable management structure.”