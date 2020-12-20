Brett Hogg to Head Film and TV for Sony Pictures Entertainment in Asia

Veteran executive Brett Hogg has been promoted and made head of Sony Pictures film and television operations across Asia. He will remain at his current base in Singapore.

He has been senior VP of international distribution for Sony Pictures Releasing International in the Asia region, supervising the Sony Pictures Releasing operations across Southeast Asia, China and India for theatrical distribution. These comprise a mixture of subsidiary and agent licensee operations.

Hogg is now additionally is taking over the Sony Pictures Television responsibilities previously held by Ken Lo who will be leaving at the end of the year. That means he will report to Steven O’Dell, president of international distribution for SPE’s motion picture group, and to Mike Wald, EVP of SPE’s international distribution and networks.

This is the third high profile reshuffle of Asia personnel to be announced by Hollywood studios in the past month, and reflects their restructuring in response to both the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of streaming on the film and TV businesses.

Recently, Disney confirmed that Luke Kang would head up its operations in Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia, but excluding India. In November, WarnerMedia unified its theatrical distribution, TV syndication, home entertainment, consumer products, gaming and location-based entertainment activities in Asia under Clement Schwebig – though Warner has still not yet appointed a new head for its theatrical operation in Asia.

Hogg’s first ten years in the entertainment business were with Disney, initially in Australia, and later in Hong Kong, with multiple different roles spanning home entertainment, acquisitions, licensing and theatrical distribution. In 2002 he relocated to Singapore, initially to head up Disney and Sony’s then existing joint venture theatrical distribution operation. He joined Sony and took on his current role in 2012. The Disney-Sony joint venture in Southeast Asia was ended in mid-2017 with Sony, under Hogg, setting up standalone distribution companies in The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

He has been responsible for the launch and distribution of film releases including Sony franchises “Spider-Man,” “Jumanji,” James Bond, “Bad Boys,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Resident Evil,” “Men In Black,” “Ghostbusters” and “Venom.”