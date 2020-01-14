×

Belinda Lui Takes Over as MPA Chief in Asia-Pacific

Belinda Lui has taken up her new role as president and MD in Asia of the Motion Picture Association, the Hollywood studios’ collective lobbying body. The appointment was announced in October last year by MPA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin.

Lui replaces Mike Ellis who has stood down after 20 years in the role. Ellis, who was last week in Beijing at an annual MPA event, will remain an adviser to the organization for a transition period.

Trained as a lawyer, Lui was WarnerMedia’s most senior executive in the region. She was head of international relations and public policy in Asia-Pacific at AT&T WarnerMedia. Her remit included: government affairs for AT&T, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., HBO, and Turner Broadcasting, including CNN); cybersecurity; and data privacy.

Lui will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Gail MacKinnon, the MPA’s senior executive VP for global policy and government affairs. “Belinda joins the MPA at a time of profound growth and opportunity for the film and television industry in the Asia-Pacific region,” said MacKinnon. “She is widely respected as a strategic leader with deep insight into the Asia-Pacific market. During her twenty-year career, Belinda has provided thought leadership on media and technology issues across several fora. Her track record of brokering strategic partnerships and collaborative management style will be a great asset to the MPA and its members.”

“This is an exciting time of innovation, evolution and opportunity for the industry, and Asia-Pacific is one of the world’s most dynamic and complex regions,” said Ms. Lui.

The MPA’s six members are Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal City Studios; and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

