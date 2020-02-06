×

BBC, Sony, Framestore Make Asia Appointments

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stanley Fernandes and Cheryl Png
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC Studios

Cheryl Png has been promoted to VP, distribution, South East Asia and Stanley Fernandes has been promoted to VP, distribution, South Asia, at BBC Studios Asia. Both will explore new revenue streams for the BBC’s distribution business.

Png has been head of distribution, channels and digital at BBC Studios Southeast Asia for the last two years. Her responsibilities included securing revenue deals for the BBC’s branded services in the region, including launching BBC Player and BBC First in Singapore and Malaysia and also expanding CBeebies’ distribution to Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Fernandes was director of content sales, South and Southeast Asia, based in India.  His responsibilities included bringing BBC First to Zee Café, CBeebies to Zee Q and “Doctor Who” to Star India. The BBC has also promoted Sweta Sriram to manager, content and brands for South Asia, reporting to Fernandes.

Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Saugata Mukherjee as head – original content, digital business. Mukherjee will oversee the Hindi original content initiatives for streamer SonyLIV and expand the footprint of the platform. Mukherjee was previously with Disney’s Hotstar as head of development and creative, and editor, Hotstar Specials.

Meanwhile, leading VFX outfit Framestore, had appointed Akhauri P. Sinha as the head of its new Mumbai studio.  He will report directly to Framestore’s global managing director, film, Fiona Walkinshaw, and will be responsible for setting up Framestore’s newest office in Mumbai. Sinha was previously managing director of Method Studios’ India operations.

Sinha is the first of several new hires by Framestore. The company is creating a team in Asia to work closely with its existing London and Montreal operations.

More Biz

  • Stanley Fernandes and Cheryl Png

    BBC, Sony, Framestore Make Asia Appointments

    Cheryl Png has been promoted to VP, distribution, South East Asia and Stanley Fernandes has been promoted to VP, distribution, South Asia, at BBC Studios Asia. Both will explore new revenue streams for the BBC’s distribution business. Png has been head of distribution, channels and digital at BBC Studios Southeast Asia for the last two [...]

  • Demand logo

    Google’s Area 120, Pollstar Launch Demand, a Live-Music Insight Tool

    A team from Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental projects, today announced the launch of DEMAND for the live music industry during the annual Pollstar Live conference. Developed by tech industry veteran Parag Vaish and rock drummer turned entrepreneur Nick Turner, DEMAND unveils detailed data, enabling the live music industry to better identify key markets, optimal pricing [...]

  • AJ Styles WWE SmackDown

    Fox Corp. Earnings Hit By Higher Sports Fees and WWE Launch Costs

    Higher sports rights fees and the cost of launching WWE’s “Smackdown” took a bite out of Fox Corp.’s earnings in the last lap of 2019. The company disclosed Wednesday that it delivered revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, a gain of 5%. Net income soared to $314 million, compared to $24 [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Accuser Tells Jury He Trapped Her in Bathroom and Masturbated

    Lauren Young, the final accuser to testify against Harvey Weinstein, told the jury on Wednesday that the former mega-producer lured her into a hotel bathroom, grabbed her breast and masturbated in front of her when she was trapped in the bathroom. “I’m saying ‘no no no,’ and he’s just carrying on normal conversation, saying ‘This [...]

  • Danny Strick

    Sony/ATV Co-President Danny Strick Exits Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    Danny Strick, Sony/ATV Music Publishing co-president and a longtime lieutenant of former chairman Martin Bandier, has left the company, Variety has confirmed. Former co-president Rick Krim left the company last year. “With fondness and appreciation for his many contributions, I am sharing the news that Danny Strick is leaving the company,” chairman Jon Platt wrote [...]

  • Awards Season Red Carpet Style 2020

    Oscar Fashion: Celebrities Break Red-Carpet Convention

    Today’s biggest fashion players are rewriting awards show style rules, going for drama, self-expression and authenticity — to great rewards. From gender-bending ensembles to explosive volume to nontraditional silhouettes, the red carpet has become a stage for envelope pushing outfits and intrepid identity displays. Gone are the post-election days of somber awards attire — in [...]

  • Hollywood Beauty and Wellness Facials

    Oscar Night Calls For Buzzy Beauty Treatments

    it isn’t too late to give your skin a pre-Oscar boost, according to Kate Somerville, whose 15-year-old Melrose Place clinic is frequented by Renée Zellweger, Meghan Markle and Constance Zimmer. For a photo-worthy glow, she recommends Laser Genesis ($125-$420, katesomerville.com). “In less than an hour the complexion is polished, pores are tightened and the appearance [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad