×

Australia’s Village Roadshow Coronavirus Warning Sends Shares on Rollercoaster Ride

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Current War
CREDIT: Courtesy of 101 Studios

Shares in Australia’s Village Roadshow Limited have swung violently in reaction to the company’s warning on the “significant adverse” effect of the coronavirus on its cinema and theme park businesses.

On Thursday, shares plunged by more than a third on the Australian Stock Exchange. On Friday, they climbed again by a quarter, to A$1.08, but not enough to recover all their losses. The current stock price also makes it unlikely that either of two tentative takeover bids for Village Roadshow will go ahead in their current form.

“Based on international precedent, it is possible that cinemas and / or theme parks may be closed in Australia for a period of time, which would have a serious adverse impact on VRL’s earnings during that time,” said Clark Kirby, CEO, in a corporate statement. He gave no indication of the financial scale of the impact. Cinemas belonging to other chains have already closed, or have cut seating capacity in order to create social distancing, and fewer film releases are being scheduled. Roadshow’s “The Current War” is the only film getting a wide release this week.

Australia has now all but sealed its borders to inbound travelers. And Kirby said that Village Roadshow’s theme parks had experienced reduced attendance, especially from international visitors. Forward bookings and sales of annual passes were also declining.

The company said that it is taking cost reduction measures and talking to government about “action plans and support.” All employees will be asked to take leave, executive salaries will be cut, and executive bonuses for this year eliminated.

“The cost reduction measures we are implementing will assist our group earnings and cash flows in challenging circumstances. Most of our earnings are derived from the (Australian) market, which should enable a swift recovery once this terrible pandemic has passed,” said Kirby.

The company said that it will continue to provide financial information to enable due diligence work by two finance companies, PEP and BGH. In December and January they respectively made indicative bids of A$3.90 and A$4 per share for the company.

Village Roadshow Limited owns 31% of the New York-based sales and production company FilmNation, a 24% stake in iPic, the North American cinema chain which went bankrupt in August, and 20% of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group (VREG), a U.S-based content development and production entity.

More Biz

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Why Insurance Claims Were Never Going to Save U.K. Media Businesses from Coronavirus

    U.K. media businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can expect no relief from insurance companies unless the disease is specifically covered in their contracts. The U.K. government’s failure to issue a diktat to businesses — including cinemas and theaters — to shut down, and instead advising people to simply “avoid” social venues, has caused widespread [...]

  • Cannes 2019

    Cannes Film Festival Postponed, Late June Dates Being Considered

    The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed. Organizers confirmed Thursday evening that the film festival will no longer take place during the scheduled dates of May 12-23, and several options are now being considered, including postponing the event until the end of June through to the beginning of July. The festival press conference, originally scheduled [...]

  • Michael Rapino, President and CEO of

    Live Nation Stock Fights Back After Wednesday’s Brutal Sell-Off

    Few imaginable things could impact the live-entertainment business as much as a global pandemic, and not surprisingly, Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, has taken a beating on the stock market over the past two weeks. On a particularly rough Wednesday, its share price dropped 33% at one point in the afternoon — down [...]

  • Bob Dylan

    Josh Wakely, Warren Littlefield to Shop TV Drama Based on Bob Dylan's Music Catalog

    For four years, Josh Wakely has been prepping a television project that many writers would kill to work on. Now the TV and music-video vet has one of the industry’s foremost producers backing him. Warren Littlefield has signed on to serve as executive producer for “Time out of Mind,” a gritty drama series that would [...]

  • Scopely founders

    Mobile-Games Company Scopely Raises $200 Million From Chernin Group, Advance

    Scopely, a mobile-games developer, announced an additional $200 million as part of its Series D funding round from Advance, whose holdings include Condé Nast, and Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group (TCG). The new funding doubles the size of the original $200 million Series D round Scopely announced last fall and brings the company to over [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad