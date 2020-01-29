Asian Stocks Tumble as Cost of Wuhan Virus Begins To Be Counted

The Hong Kong stock market tumbled by more than 3% as it reopened on Wednesday. This was the first opportunity for local equities to be traded since the Chinese New Year holidays and the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, central China.

Mainland Chinese authorities on Wednesday confirmed a total of 5,974 coronavirus cases and a death toll that has risen to 132. While the number of cases exceeds the total recorded during the 2003 SARS outbreak, the number of fatalities is currently lower.

Stock markets in mainland China were scheduled to have reopened on Friday. But authorities have ordered them to remain shut until Monday (Feb. 2) as they extend the Lunar New Year holiday season by three days in an attempt to slow down mass travel and limit the spread of the disease. The holiday season is normally the peak travel period in China. But Wuhan and many other cities have been in lockdown mode since late last week. Hubei Medical School, in the province which includes Wuhan, said that there could already be 40,000 cases in the city.

Hong Kong, which so far has only 8 recorded cases of the new disease and no fatalities, has ordered schools to stay shut for two weeks, civil servants to work from home this week, and a reduction in travel between the semi-autonomous Chinese territory and the mainland. Six of Hong Kong’s 14 border crossing points will be closed from Thursday. Hong Kong’s airlines have already begun moves to halve the number of flights to and from the mainland.

By 11am local time, the Hang Seng Index of leading stocks in Hong Kong was off its lows and showing a 2.5% fall to 27,233. Mainland Chinese tech giant, Tencent has its shares traded in Hong Kong. With activities including online games, video streaming and social media, which could be seen as benefiting from the enforced stay at home trend, Tencent saw its share price defy the index downturn and gain on Wednesday morning to stand at HK$387.2 by 11am local time.

