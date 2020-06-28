APOS Asia Media Conference Shifts to Dual Online Sessions

APOS, the high-powered entertainment industry conference held annually in Bali, Indonesia, is this year to shift online. The physical conference will be replaced by two series of three-day sessions in July and in September.

Running July 21-23 and September 1-3, 2020, the sessions will provide five hours per day of conferences, seminars and presentations.

APOS had previously been scheduled in April, but shifted due to the coronavirus outbreak from its usual slot to an indicated date in September. With the virus still lingering and travel restrictions continuing in much of the world, a real-world conference is not an option.

“There is no fundamental difference in content or approach between the two dates, rather these arrangements reflect sequencing and speaker availability,” said Vivek Couto, executive director of research firm and conference organizer Media Partners Asia. “We thoroughly expect some major corporate announcements to accompany the September sessions.”

Confirmed speakers include: Mike Hopkins, SEVP, Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios; Kevin Mayer, CEO, TikTok & COO, ByteDance; Janice Lee, MD Viu; Peter Chernin, founder & CEO, Chernin Entertainment; Hugh Marks, CEO of Australia’s Nine Entertainment; Joseph Ravitch, co-founder & partner, Raine; Choi Jinhee, CEO, Studio Dragon; Dan Brody, MD, International, Tencent Investments; Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC & Chairman, Star & Disney India; Gerhard Zeiler, CRO, WarnerMedia & president, WarnerMedia International Networks; and Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment.

Conference themes are expected to include: macro dynamics & impact on telecoms media and Technology; the streaming wars and the future of video in Asia Pacific; content investment trends across India, Korea & Southeast Asia; the future of sports – perspectives from Asia, Europe & the U.S.; and case studies on TMT sector investment.