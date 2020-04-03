Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kate Winslet, Elton John Salute U.K.’s National Health Service (WATCH)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig and Elton John are among the British celebrities saluting the U.K.’s National Health Service in an online tribute.

The video was posted to Twitter by the NHS on Thursday night and has garnered more than 295,000 views thus far.

While holding a #ThankYouNHS placard, John said: “You are our heroes, and we salute each and every one of you. Thank you.”

Also featured in the video simply saying ‘thank you’ are former Beatle Paul McCartney; actors Bill Nighy, Himesh Patel, Ricky Gervais, Michaela Coel, James Norton, Claire Foy, Eddie Redmayne, Ralph Fiennes, and John Boyega; boxer Anthony Joshua; footballer David Beckham; singers Kylie Minogue, Chris Martin and Stormzy; Olympic athlete Mo Farah; TV presenters Piers Morgan and Graham Norton; and TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

The country’s publicly funded medical service, which is largely free at point of use but severely underfunded by the government, has been tested beyond its means during the coronavirus crisis, with more than 500,000 NHS workers on the frontline.

Thousands of former medical workers are now emerging from retirement to help the service battle the outbreak, which has so far claimed more than 2,900 lives.

NHS chief nursing officer Ruth May opened the video, noting, “I want to say a very big personal thank you to everyone working in the NHS and Social Care that are working so hard right now. I also want to say thank you to the people rejoining the NHS at this time of our COVID-19 response.”

Watch the video below: