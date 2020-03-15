×

London’s Old Vic Pulls Daniel Radcliffe-Starring ‘Endgame’ As Coronavirus Fears Impact West End

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Endgame
CREDIT: Shutterstock

London’s The Old Vic theater has pulled the Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming-fronted “Endgame” two weeks ahead of its scheduled end as the coronavirus outbreak slowly begins to impact the West End.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the 202-year-old institution said, “Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the coronavirus, given the new travel and other restrictions in place, it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theater.”

“It is with great sadness that we have had to decide to suspend the presentation of ‘Endgame’ in a double bill with ‘Rough for Theatre II’ for the next two weeks, which is the remainder of its run.”

The Samuel Beckett adaptation launched on Jan. 27 as a double bill with “Rough for Theatre II.” Interestingly, The Old Vic says there is “currently no change to the schedule” around the Timothée Chalamet-fronted play “4000 Miles,” which is slated to debut April 6.

London’s West End theater operators, including Delfont Mackintosh and Ambassador Theater Group, which run most of the major theaters, kept their venues running over the weekend, despite a number of no-shows and cancellations. They instead took added precautions, such as deep cleans ahead of shows and limited contact with cast at stage doors.

The not-for-profit Old Vic noted that without Arts Council support, it is “completely dependent” on philanthropic donations, sponsorship and ticket sales. A full refund of all lost performances “would be financially devastating for us,” it said.

“We are asking all ticket holders for the canceled performances to please consider donating the cost of the ticket rather than requesting a credit note or refund.”

Donors will receive a link to an exclusive video recording of the entire production of “Endgame” — a rare move permitted by the Beckett estate, the acting company and creatives — as well as a video message from the cast and a ‘friends’-tier membership to the venue.

While The Old Vic is the first major theater house to suspend productions, Sunday also marked the turning point for a number of smaller outfits in London.

North London’s Arcola Theater informed patrons Sunday evening that it has suspended all public performances until further notice, noting, “We do not believe that it is practical or responsible for us to stage shows while people’s lives are at risk. We will be contacting affected ticket-holders shortly.”

The business, which is a registered charity, added in an email that it is “determined to survive, to retain our dedicated team, and to get our shows back on track as soon as possible,” and has requested donations.

Elsewhere, Southwark’s Bunker Theater also postponed its ‘Morgan and Abi’s Power Share’ week of shows from artists in residence Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Abi Zakarian, who were curating workshops, play readings and short pieces with a roster of directors.

Battersea theater The Turbine has also canceled performances from March 16 until April 18.

The U.K. was included in U.S. President Donald Trump’s coronavirus-related European travel ban on Saturday, after initially being excluded, along with Ireland.

The U.K. government — which has been criticized for a lack of clarity around its plans to fight the Covid-19 outbreak — has not yet instituted a public gatherings ban, but is expected to do so this coming week.

Currently, 35 people have died from coronavirus in the U.K.

More Biz

  • Daniel Goldman

    Daniel Goldman, Former House Intelligence Committee Attorney, Contracts Coronavirus

    Daniel Goldman, an attorney who was the majority counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a series of tweets beginning on Wednesday, March 11, Goldman talked about his early flu-like symptoms, which included a fever and headache. He went into detail on the challenges of [...]

  • Endgame

    London's Old Vic Pulls Daniel Radcliffe-Starring 'Endgame' As Coronavirus Fears Impact West End

    London’s The Old Vic theater has pulled the Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming-fronted “Endgame” two weeks ahead of its scheduled end as the coronavirus outbreak slowly begins to impact the West End. In a statement released Sunday evening, the 202-year-old institution said, “Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice [...]

  • Gavin Newsom

    California Governor Closes All Bars, Cuts Restaurant Capacities to Stop Coronavirus

    In a press conference held on Sunday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all restaurants will have their occupancy levels cut in half and all bars will be closed to stop the coronavirus spread. Newsom made the first announcement that all bars, night clubs, wineries and brew pubs are non-essential locations and will shut [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel,

    'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to Swap Time Slots This Week With 'Nightline' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

    Reruns of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will be pushed back a half-hour in the coming week as ABC seeks to give a bigger platform to “Nightline” episodes focused on the coronavirus pandemic. ABC said Sunday that “Kimmel” repeats will shift to the 12:05 a.m. slot starting Tuesday through Friday as “Nightline” goes all-in on coverage of [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: France Shuts Down Stores, Trump Expands Travel Ban

    After President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, he expanded his previously enacted travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland. France also shut down all movie theaters, restaurants and stores in order to stop the spread of the virus. Stores selling essential goods, like pharmacies, grocery stores, [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder

    France Closes All Theaters, Restaurants and Stores to Stop Coronavirus Spread

    After limiting gatherings to 100 people and closing down schools, daycares and universities, the French government has now decided to shut down all stores, restaurants, and movie theaters in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions, announced by the prime minister Édouard Philippe on Saturday, will take effect at midnight for [...]

  • Donald Trump Oval Office

    Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland

    President Donald Trump’s European travel ban will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland at midnight on Monday — a move that will pose further challenges for the local film and TV industry, which is scrambling to draw up contingency plans across production and broadcasting. Trump extended the ban Saturday following an emergency coronavirus meeting, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad