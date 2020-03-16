Keshet Suspends U.K. Filming on Uma Thurman Series ‘Suspicion’ Over Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet Productions has suspended filming in the U.K. on its Uma Thurman-starring “False Flag” adaptation for Apple TV Plus, “Suspicion,” Variety has confirmed.

The Israeli media group’s U.K. production arm has paused shooting on the show for an unspecified amount of time. “Suspicion” was not part of the batch of shows confirmed by Apple on Friday to have halted production, but has stopped rolling in the days since.

The series, which was officially announced just last week, is about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Thurman.

Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of any more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby star alongside Thurman. Rob Williams serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Chris Long directs and executive produces.

On his Instagram, Nayyar wrote from London on Sunday that production has been paused and the actor will be returning to his home in Los Angeles. “I am taking all measures to protect myself and others while I travel. Starting tomorrow, I will be isolated at home,” he wrote.

“Suspicion” is the latest series to stop shooting in the U.K., joining the ranks of Netflix’s “The Witcher” and BBC One’s “Peaky Blinders.”