×

Keshet Suspends U.K. Filming on Uma Thurman Series ‘Suspicion’ Over Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Uma Thurman
CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com/REX Shutterstock

Keshet Productions has suspended filming in the U.K. on its Uma Thurman-starring “False Flag” adaptation for Apple TV Plus, “Suspicion,” Variety has confirmed.

The Israeli media group’s U.K. production arm has paused shooting on the show for an unspecified amount of time. “Suspicion” was not part of the batch of shows confirmed by Apple on Friday to have halted production, but has stopped rolling in the days since.

The series, which was officially announced just last week, is about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Thurman.

Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of any more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby star alongside Thurman. Rob Williams serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Chris Long directs and executive produces.

On his Instagram, Nayyar wrote from London on Sunday that production has been paused and the actor will be returning to his home in Los Angeles. “I am taking all measures to protect myself and others while I travel. Starting tomorrow, I will be isolated at home,” he wrote.

“Suspicion” is the latest series to stop shooting in the U.K., joining the ranks of Netflix’s “The Witcher” and BBC One’s “Peaky Blinders.”

More TV

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets Again as Businesses Close, Lockdowns Spread

    Trading in U.S. equities markets was halted moments after the session began on Monday as a plunge in the S&P 500 index triggered a circuit breaker designed to slow another panicky selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,200 points at the start of trading at 9:30 a.m. ET. The S&P fell more [...]

  • 'Peaky Blinders,' 'Line of Duty' Latest

    'Peaky Blinders,' 'Line of Duty' Latest U.K. Dramas to Delay Production

    Two of the U.K.’s most popular scripted shows, “Peaky Blinders” and “Line of Duty,” have postponed production in light of the coronavirus outbreak. World Productions’ “Line of Duty” is in its sixth season, as is Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions’ “Peaky Blinders.” A BBC spokeswoman confirmed the delay in production to Variety: “In [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    AMC Networks Plans Ad Packages on Streaming Outlets it Doesn't Own

    AMC Networks wants to sell the ads that accompany “Walking Dead” on its flagship cable outlet and wherever the series’ zombies might march. The company that operates cable networks like AMC, IFC and We TV is telling advertisers that it will maintain first-window sales rights when series it owns are made available on ad-supported streaming [...]

  • The Dark

    Netflix Agrees to Pay Royalties to Creators of German Series in Line With EU Directive

    Netflix has agreed to pay creatives in Germany additional royalties based on the success of its local series productions. The performance-based royalties will be paid to talent working in front and behind the camera on German Netflix series. The payments will be in addition to wages covered by production companies and based on the number [...]

  • TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Craig

    'Today' Show Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    NBC’s “Today” show is the latest TV-news property to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus around the nation. A staffer who works on the morning program’s third hour has been determined to have the novel coronavirus, “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie told viewers Monday prompting NBC News  to take co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad