×

Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Reflects on Black History Month and the Cultural Tradition of Storytelling

By

Ruth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Selma Movie Costume Design
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures/Atsushi Nishijima

Black History Month is a sacred time for me as a filmmaker as I reflect on those who walked the hard road so ours could be easier. I find inspiration in their journey, which reignites my passion to carry on sacred storytelling traditions and continue to show the world the incredible contributions of the black Americans who came before us. As a young person, during Black History Month I would come alive, finding identity and representation in the process of connecting with culture and history. I was drawn to the stories that described our lives, and the words of Sonia Sanchez, Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin and so many others were imprinted on my heart. I knew I was an artist. With an unwavering belief in myself from my mentors, I found costume design, and not only did it fulfill my desire to be an artist, it also nurtured my passion for storytelling.

When we designed “Black Panther,” people would ask me how it felt to design a superhero. Over my career, between the replication of the march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in “Selma,” bringing “Malcolm X” to life, and telling the story of the Amistad and the brave men who fought for their freedom, I have had the honor of designing superheroes. That passion for absorbing the stories of black history put me on this path to collaborate with other storytellers who are also passionate about sharing black history.

Dating back to ancient times, black history and culture has been passed on through generations by gathering together and sharing in the oral traditions of storytelling, poetry and music. In African culture, the person who is the repository of stories is known as the griot. They are the keeper of stories, tales and traditions. As African American filmmakers, we are a modern-day version of a griot, and our representation as artisans behind the scenes is so important to audiences and to us because our very ability to tell stories is a core pillar of black culture connected deep within our souls.

Popular on Variety

Take director and cinematographer Ernest Dickerson’s ability to light black skin; Bradford Young’s cinematic genius crafting story through the lens; Ava DuVernay’s voice as a director to make us feel the truth; production designer Hannah Beachler’s ability to imagine up a world we all want to live in; Ryan Coogler’s dedication to infusing beauty and brilliance into the stories of African American people. Spike Lee’s passion to uplift the race. The power of our presence behind the screen is what brings a full perspective to the power of our presence on-screen, and that representation is vital to the lifeblood of incredible filmmaking and storytelling.

It doesn’t escape me that I took my own place in black history as the first African American to win an Oscar for costume design. To make black history, I was held up by black history. Leading up to that moment, all the hard work in crafting a career rich in black stories has brought me great joy and assurance — as I take my place as a modern-day griot. 

More Artisans

  • Claire Danes as Carrie in HOMELAND,

    Lesli Linka Glatter Breaks Down the Beginning of the End of 'Homeland'

    The idea that Showtime’s “Homeland” is drawing to an end after eight seasons hasn’t quite sunken in yet for executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter. “It’s bittersweet,” she admits. “In any career, you only get a few of these where the material is incredible, challenging and provocative.” But although she is already onto scouting locations for [...]

  • John Singleton Victoria Mahoney Spike Lee

    In Honor of Black History Month, a Look at Black Directors Who Made History

    In 2019, the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported that 2018 was a historic year for black filmmakers, noting a “record high when it came to hiring black directors.” The report reflected a significant change, showing the push for diversity both behind and in front of the camera. Though the numbers are increasing, the report also [...]

  • Mychael Danna Billion Dollar Composer

    Mychael Danna Is the Man Behind the Music of 'Onward' and a Billion-Dollar Composer

    Mychael Danna may be the leading proponent of musical multiculturalism in film music. An Oscar winner for “Life of Pi,” an Emmy winner for “World Without End,” composer of scores as diverse as “Moneyball” and “Girl Interrupted,” he often blends ethnic sounds with a traditional orchestra in ways that few would dare attempt. Pixar’s new [...]

  • Benh Zeitlin Wendy Movie BTS

    Benh Zeitlin Goes Old-School With Stunts and Puppets for His Peter Pan Film 'Wendy'

    It has taken eight years for Benh Zeitlin to deliver the follow-up to his Oscar-nominated 2012 feature debut “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” But you could say the idea for “Wendy,” which reimagines the classic “Peter Pan” from the viewpoint of his female friend (played by first-time actor Devin France), has been percolating far longer [...]

  • the photograph

    'The Photograph' Director Stella Meghie on the Unbearable Weight of Representation

    “The Photograph” is about to enter its third week in theaters. My head’s still spinning from the reviews and Twitter response — but let’s pretend I don’t read those. Folks have been kind to the film and I’m grateful. There’s unbearable weight called representation that lodged itself against my shoulders dropping a film during Black [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad