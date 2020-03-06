×

Concept Artist Phillip Boutte Jr. on Hollywood’s Growing Diversity and Technology

By

Carla's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maleficent Mistress of Evil Concept Art Phillip Boutte Jr
CREDIT: Courtesy of Phillip Boutte Jr.

Phillip Boutte Jr., assistant costume designer for Mattel and Netflix’s upcoming “Masters of the Universe,” has worked tirelessly for well over a decade to establish himself as a concept artist whom costume designers and studios are eager to work with.

With credits such as “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Captain Marvel,” to name just three, Boutte has become one of the few people of color in a field in which directors and star talent can step in and make a difference by championing inclusion.  

Director-producer Ava DuVernay routinely strives to make sure her projects feature diversity both in front of and behind the camera. One example: “A Wrinkle in Time,” for which Boutte was the costume concept artist. “She said, ‘There are people out there who can do this job. You may not know them, they may not be the usual people you hire, but they are there and I’d like to find them,’” Boutte says.

Boutte recently worked on “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick tapping him for concept art. “She put me up to do some work with Angelina [Jolie],” Boutte notes. “It was the first time that I’d ever been trusted enough to do that.” The experience allowed him to view Maleficent through Jolie’s lens, unfiltered by a production designer, a producer or the director. He gained perspective on the character directly from the actor, which he says “is very rare.” 

Boutte cites Syd Mead, the “Godfather of concept art,” as a major inspiration, saying Mead’s work on “Blade Runner” moved him to strive to become a conceptual artist. “It’s almost impossible to want to do concept art as a career and not see Syd’s work immediately,” he explains. “You realize that you’ve been seeing his work before you knew who he was.” 

Technology, Boutte says, has changed the world of concept art for the better: “It’s sped everything up; it feels like there are no limits.” When he started in the business some 16 years ago, traditional illustrations on paper with pencil and watercolors were the norm. “Now,” he says, “we’re working in 3D illustration in programs like Oculus Rift, where you can view your work through a virtual reality headset, walk around your work, look at it and make notes.”

With Hollywood spending more on franchises that have built-in audiences and draw in families, Boutte takes a moment to reflect on an earlier time. “It was amazing, because you had movies where people took chances. It didn’t have to be a franchise. It wasn’t ‘Well, this made money before, so let’s see how many more of these we can make.’ It was about having an original idea, developing it and releasing it. Hollywood has to remember the art.”

Yet going forward, Boutte says tech advances and streaming services will allow for more stories and more points of view. “I feel technology is shrinking the gap with content to [a place] where we can now put out art again,” he says. “I’m excited about that.” 

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Maleficent Mistress of Evil Concept Art

    Concept Artist Phillip Boutte Jr. on Hollywood's Growing Diversity and Technology

    Phillip Boutte Jr., assistant costume designer for Mattel and Netflix’s upcoming “Masters of the Universe,” has worked tirelessly for well over a decade to establish himself as a concept artist whom costume designers and studios are eager to work with. With credits such as “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Captain Marvel,” to name just three, Boutte has [...]

  • London’s Dagenham Studios Project Back on

    London’s Dagenham Studios Project Back on Track

    Plans for transforming a former factory site in East London into Dagenham Studios, a state-of-the-art facility for film and TV production, are back on track. Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration organization, has submitted a planning application and new designs. The council’s planning committee is expected to consider these in July. In March 2018, [...]

  • Run This Town review

    How 'Run This Town's' Production Designer Brought Color to Office Settings

    When production designer Chris Crane took on “Run This Town,” he was presented with a unique challenge: getting color out of traditional, often beige, office environments. Based very loosely on the 2013 story of Mayor Rob Ford caught smoking crack on video, a young journalist, Bram (Ben Platt), meets a source who has the video [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    How Pixar's Spell Squad Conjured the Magic in 'Onward'

    Though Pixar’s “Onward” is set in a fantasy world, its characters embody real-life qualities and virtues. In the film, out March 6, two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland (Ian) and Chris Pratt (Barley), try to use magic to bring their father back from the dead. When the attempt short-circuits, they embark on a journey [...]

  • Remembering Alice Guy-Blaché, the First Female

    Remembering Alice Guy-Blaché, the First Female Director

    Alice Guy-Blaché was the first woman to direct a film. She helmed or produced over 1,000 movies, in addition to writing, editing and set decorating many of them. Guy-Blaché also cast interracial actors long before Hollywood ever did. But she’s hardly a household name. Her first film, “La Fée aux Choux (The Cabbage Fairy),” a [...]

  • GOOD TROUBLE - "Trap Heals" -

    How 'Good Trouble' Created a Trap Heals Activation in Season 2 Finale

    A young Latinx man hired to portray a bartender in the Season 2 finale of “Good Trouble” took his mark in the South Los Angeles warehouse in which the scene was taking place and looked up and across from him. There, projected onto the wall, was the face of an even younger man who was [...]

  • Anne V Coates Dead Editor

    Women's History Month: The Female Editors Setting the Rhythm, Pace of Film

    Film editing is a job that might not be noticed by the unassuming viewer, if done well. But make no mistake: the editor creates the rhythm and pace of the film. Editing also happens to be a female-dominated field — one of few in Hollywood. Editors like Dede Allen (“Bonnie and Clyde,” “The Breakfast Club”), Verna [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad