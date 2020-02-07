×

‘In the Heights’ Production Designer on How Cultural Accuracy Informs the Film’s Look

By

Carla's Most Recent Stories

View All
In the Heights Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Macall Polay

In service to the director’s vision on a project, production designer Nelson Coates is an artistic pied piper. “You want to [construct] a visual arc and take people on that journey,” he says.

Having scoured locations in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand for Jon M. Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the two reunite for “In the Heights.” This time the job was to find areas in Washington Heights that represented the area’s diversity. “You’re trying to do a deep dive into a specific culture, food, furniture, art — the things that are held so dear [locally] that they’re just as important to the storytelling process,” Coates says. The neighborhood includes a mix of Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban influences. “So,” the designer continues, “helping delineate those cultures and also making them germane to what you see in Washington Heights was very important to the story.” 

Exploration was key. Coates combed every street of the Heights, examining Bronx architecture. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the stage musical and grew up in the neighborhood, pointed out that Broadway ran through the area. Jewish, Russian and Irish immigrants were on the West Side, and Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban immigrants resided on the East Side. With that in mind, Coates looked for differences and commonalities — and what distinguished a midtown deli from a local one — while trying not to do anything too stereotypical. 

Popular on Variety

Miranda’s tale of immigration and gentrification, first performed in 2005, arrived on Broadway in 2008, and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four, including best musical. The story, adapted for the film by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Marc Klein, is just as relevant in 2020 if not more so, given the political climate and considering that gentrification is forcing people out of the area. 

Locations encompassed Audubon Ave, St. Nicholas Ave, Dyckman Ave, Amsterdam Ave and the 170s – 180s. But Coates and his team found some of the actual buildings referenced in the script were too small to accommodate a shoot. Instead, they created facades and built the interiors at Marcy Armory in Brooklyn. “The salon was a big build-on; it only had about 10 feet of the inside,” Coates says. “It’s about getting the details correct — the color, the flavors and making it feel authentic to whatever constituency you’re working with. If I can make it better until the camera rolls, I want to make it better.”

Representation and diversity are important to Coates, who’s also president of the Art Directors Guild. He takes pride in his record leading the union in those areas. “I started the first women’s and first diversity committee for our guild before the Oscars started turning its head to that,” he says. “That was one of the things that I really wanted to push.”

As a production designer, he has worked with film directors including Mimi Leder (“On the Basis of Sex”), Denise Di Novi (“Unforgettable”), Anne Fletcher (“The Guilt Trip”) and Anjelica Huston (“Bastard out of Carolina”). “I like to work with teams that are balanced culturally, ethnically and in gender,” he explains. “To me, that’s a better worldview and makes for a stronger story.” 

Coates adds that a film like “Crazy Rich Asians” has resonance that exceeds the boundaries of entertainment: “Seeing what [that film] does for an entire community and beyond with representation makes you realize how people are presented in media really does affect how they’re treated in real life.” 

More Film

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Renews Film Deal with Spain's Moviestar Plus

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has renewed its feature film agreement with Spanish pay-TV leader Moviestar Plus. The deal will see recent film hits such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women” air on the Spanish platform, as well as upcoming releases and classics from the SPE library. SPE has also extended its current [...]

  • In the Heights Movie

    ‘In the Heights’ Production Designer on How Cultural Accuracy Informs the Film's Look

    In service to the director’s vision on a project, production designer Nelson Coates is an artistic pied piper. “You want to [construct] a visual arc and take people on that journey,” he says. Having scoured locations in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand for Jon M. Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the two reunite for “In the Heights.” [...]

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal Gladys Presley

    Maggie Gyllenhaal to Play Elvis Presley's Mom in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

    Maggie Gyllenhaal will play Gladys Presley, the King of Rock and Roll’s mother, in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis.” The Warner Bros. film stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s manger, Colonel Tom Parker. Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce. The movie revolves around the veteran manager and the [...]

  • A Hidden Life The Farewell Indie

    Spirit Awards Preview: Inclusion Is Baked Into Indie Film Ceremony

    On the eve of the organization’s 35th Spirit Awards ceremony, to air live Feb. 8, Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, celebrates not only the opportunity to champion projects and their creators after other organizations failed to do so, but also his team’s consistent frequency — and as he describes it, relative ease — in [...]

  • Elizabeth Loftus Weinstein trial

    Weinstein Defense Expert Testifies That Memories Can Be Contaminated

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers called a forensic psychologist on Friday to testify about the fallibility of memory, on the second day of the defense presentation. Elizabeth Loftus, a professor at UC Irvine, has testified for the defense hundreds of times and worked in numerous high-profile cases, including O.J. Simpson, Ted Bundy and the McMartin preschool case. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad