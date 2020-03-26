How ‘Crip Camp’ Allowed Co-Director Jim LeBrecht Tell His Story of Representation

The new Netflix documentary “Crip Camp” centers on Camp Jened, a summer camp for those with disabilities. As told in the doc, it would go on to spark something of a revolution in the disability rights movement.

Filmmakers Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (who had worked with Newnham as a sound designer on her projects) teamed up to co-direct. LeBrecht had been to Camp Jened, and he was looking to tell a story about his experience there.

“I talked to Nicole about a different project around disability and wasn’t seeing things that told the complete story and it stuck with her,” he says. He sent Newnham a link to a Facebook page that people who had been to Camp Jened had been contributing to for years, and it had an impact.

Newnham had to sit down as she scrolled through the page. “The whole thing completely shifted how I viewed disability,” she explains.

The team’s next step was making the story accessible and finding the right story arc. “We didn’t know when we started if we were going to be able to follow the arc of the story in a way that would feel as if were one film,” Newnham says.

Archival footage was not easy to obtain, as so much had been lost over time. Luckily, the talking heads and subjects helped fill in the gaps. Newnham praises the editors for piecing together the footage that did exist, along with finding photos to “create that immersive experience.”

The message, ultimately, was that this wasn’t just a story about a camp; it was also the foundation of their activism. Its code of treating everyone like people empowered them to go into the world and make a change. “The film talks about what we struggle for and fight for,” LeBrecht says.

This marked the first time LeBrecht got to work as a director. The process of going into the editing room and see the documentary come together was a powerful one, he says, seeing the full picture of the story he and many others had been fighting to tell for years.

“I saw some scenes during the editing process and thought, ‘This was my experience and maybe it would change how people have misunderstood us and how they label us,'” he says.

For Newnham, the process was an eye-opener. “As an able-bodied director, I could see where Jim couldn’t travel and where he couldn’t access,” she says. “We used the filmmaking process as an advocacy platform to blaze trails for filmmakers with disability in an industry that has a long way to go.”

More Artisans

  • Crip Camp

    How 'Crip Camp' Allowed Co-Director Jim LeBrecht Tell His Story of Representation

    The new Netflix documentary “Crip Camp” centers on Camp Jened, a summer camp for those with disabilities. As told in the doc, it would go on to spark something of a revolution in the disability rights movement. Filmmakers Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (who had worked with Newnham as a sound designer on her projects) [...]

  • Self Made Netflix

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Tells First Female Millionaire's Tale With Eclectic Soundtrack

    Netflix’s “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” the story of America’s first self-made female millionaire, takes place between 1908 and 1918. But the music, instead of focusing on the early jazz that might be expected, runs the gamut from ragtime to hip-hop. “Madam C.J. Walker is a central, seminal historical figure [...]

  • Mark Lanza

    Motion Picture of Sound Editors President on the Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

    Mark Lanza, president of the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), has been working from home. This is the new norm for him (and thousands of others) as a supervising sound editor. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, Lanza, whose credits include “Manhunt” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” was used to mixing [...]

  • THE VISIT review

    Arts Council England Reveals $189 Million Coronavirus Response Package

    Government body Arts Council England have made available £160 million ($189 million) of emergency funding for individuals and organizations in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “Ensuring the people and organizations that make up our arts, museums and libraries are protected during the coronavirus crisis is our number one priority,” the council said in a [...]

  • BLOW THE MAN DOWN

    How 'Blow the Man Down's' Cinematographer Achieved the Gritty Look

    Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole’s feature film debut, “Blow the Man Down,” follows two sisters (played by Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor) who must cover up a murder when one of them kills a dangerous man after a drunken night out on the town. The film, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video last weekend, [...]

