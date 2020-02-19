×

‘Call of the Wild’ Composer on How Music Became Protagonist Dog’s Voice

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Call of the Wild
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild” ranks as one of the most famous books about a canine ever written. So director Chris Sanders knew that the composer of his film adaptation simply had to be a dog lover.

Luckily, Sanders’ “How to Train Your Dragon” composer, John Powell, has two standard poodles. And when Powell watched a full-length animatic version of the film, long before there was even a rough cut, he wasn’t the only one who appreciated the work. “My older dog Chase sat and watched the whole thing with me on the couch,” the composer reports.

Powell (who earned an Oscar nomination for his 2010 “Dragon” score) was also the right choice, Sanders says, for “his ability to transport us so fully to a time and place” — in this case the Yukon Territory during the Gold Rush days of the 1890s. The music needed to be “something a little bit folksy,” the director explains.

Powell calls it “immigrant music, a kind of music that seemed to be part of that world.” Thus, banjos, accordions, mandolins, guitars, fiddles and harmonium become the heart of the score, although they’re augmented by a 90-piece orchestra and 60-voice choir to deliver, as Sanders says, “moments when you need scale and majesty.”

To hear Powell explain it, “People didn’t take grand pianos up to those kinds of places; they would take accordions and banjos, maybe because they were from France or Ireland, but also because they were mobile.” Irish flutes, Native American flutes and penny whistles round out the many ethnic sounds that color the score.

The “immigrant” sound also hints at Irish, English and Scottish flavors and rhythmic, dance-like movement throughout. “I do write in dance form,” Powell concedes. “[The music] can be very slow because people are just talking, or very fast because people are in peril, but dance is, to me, very much the sound of music.”

He cites a sequence from another outdoors movie as an inspirational model: the barn dance from the 1954 classic “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” “They take a little phrase from [the song] ‘Bless Your Beautiful Hide’ and whip it into this amazing construct that keeps heading in different directions. So this idea that all sorts of life are a dance is always there.”

Although in “Call of the Wild,” Harrison Ford is top-billed as Thornton, the film’s central character is the dog Buck, kidnapped from his comfortable California home and transported to an uncertain future north of the Canadian border. As Sanders notes, the film is filled with scenes where no one speaks. “Music is the voice for these critical moments where we’re alone with Buck,” he explains. “In a very real sense, music is the voice of Buck.”

As usual in Powell scores, multiple themes serve various aspects of the story. But Buck’s “work tune” is the most fun, involving an ensemble of 12 banjos. “It’s about the toughness of work and the nobility of running,” Powell says.

He used the same dozen players — session guitarists who have played on everything from Steely Dan to Britney Spears, he says — to perform passages on acoustic guitar and mandolin, depending on the scene.

While the score follows Buck’s adventures, there’s also music of “regret and loss” for Thornton, Powell says. “He’s the facilitator of Buck’s launch into a world that he can be authentic in. It’s way more than a coming-of-age story; it’s a transition story. It’s finding your way in the world.”

There is also, Sanders notes, an initially disquieting sound for the mysterious giant black wolf that only Buck can see. And the choir, Powell reports, sings phrases in the Inuit language of the indigenous peoples of northern Alaska and the northern Canadian provinces.

As for the dogs, Sanders introduced Powell’s pups Chase and Moose to Buckley, the Kansas rescue dog that Sanders and his wife adopted and became the digitally scanned model for Buck in the movie. Buckley came to the recording sessions, and, reports Powell, “he was wonderfully calm and encouraging to the orchestra.”

Says Sanders: “Music is the closest you can get to real magic. When we work on these films, I always feel that we get about 50% there and the score takes you the other 50% of the way. John brought Buck’s voice to the story. He did the heavy lifting, story-wise. He speaks for the wilderness — he brought the environment to life — and he speaks for Buck.” 

More Artisans

  • Debbie Allen Gracie Awards

    Black History Month: Celebrating African American Choreographers and Dancers

    When you think of famous choreographers, one of the first people who probably comes to mind is Debbie Allen. Also a dancer, a director and an actress, she has done it all. Allen made her Broadway debut in “Purlie,” but gained recognition as Lydia Grant in both the TV and film versions of “Fame.” She [...]

  • The Call of the Wild

    'Call of the Wild' Composer on How Music Became Protagonist Dog's Voice

    Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild” ranks as one of the most famous books about a canine ever written. So director Chris Sanders knew that the composer of his film adaptation simply had to be a dog lover. Luckily, Sanders’ “How to Train Your Dragon” composer, John Powell, has two standard poodles. And when [...]

  • rest of us

    Aisling Chin-Yee on Her Directorial Feature Debut 'The Rest of Us'

    Aisling Chin-Yee had been working as a producer on documentaries and shorts for 15 years, telling stories that focused on women and marginalized groups, before taking the filmmaking reins herself. “That’s where my creative desires needed to be explored,” Chin-Yee said of her ambitions to write and direct more. Her big break behind the camera [...]

  • Shaun the sheep

    How '80s Sci-Fi Films Inspired 'Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon'

    Shaun, everyone’s favorite sheep, is back, and this time he’s facing aliens and robots in “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” Directors Will Becher and Richard Phelan teamed together on this film for their first full-length collaboration. While the two have been working at Aardman Studios, Phelan’s background was as a story artist and Becher’s [...]

  • Emma Movie 2020

    Opulence and Frugality Inform the Look of the Latest Take on Jane Austen's 'Emma'

    Jane Austen’s “Emma” is a world of elegance and refinement; its story centers on class distinction and the power of vanity, and how those cause tension between friends and lovers. The challenge for costumer Alexandra Byrne and production designer Kave Quinn to help director Autumn de Wilde deliver her vision of the classic, which hits [...]

  • Avenue 5 HBO

    How 'Avenue 5' Set Designer Used 3D Tech to Create Spaceship Locales

    Simon Bowles designed the massive set of the Judd spaceship on HBO’s “Avenue 5” with one central thought in mind: It doesn’t matter how beautiful an environment is when you realize you might be trapped in it forever. “I’ve designed these types of enclosed spaces before,” says the production designer, who collaborated with series creator [...]

  • Diane Warren poses for a portrait

    Dear Diane Warren: Here's How to Win a Best Original Song Oscar in 2021

    Dear Diane Warren, We’re sad. When you didn’t win the best original song Oscar on Sunday’s telecast, it was like we too had been handed our 11th rejection in a row. We’ve been on this journey with you, and gosh darn it, your time to be “Academy Award winner Diane Warren” is long overdue. In [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad