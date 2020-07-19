Pixar’s Dylan Sisson to Discuss RenderMan Technology in Free VIEW Conference PreVIEW Online Talk

Pixar technical artist Dylan Sisson will discuss the studio’s RenderMan technology and the art of movie magic during the VIEW Conference’s latest free PreVIEW event Friday, July 24, beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Sisson will talk about the ever-evolving RenderMan software, created by Pixar and used by visual effects and animations studios worldwide. The surfaces of every character and object in Pixar’s films from Woody’s jeans in the “Toy Story” movies to the pink unicorn in “Onward” have been created using the technology. In conversation with Ian Failes, Sisson will discuss RenderMan’s latest advances as well as other non-photorealistic rendering tools currently in development at Pixar that will stretch RenderMan’s abilities, allowing it to turn into a tool that can be used for nearly any type of look from photorealism to painterly.

Sisson has been in the VFX and animation biz for more than 25 years, beginning by animating commercials and role playing games for Sony PlayStation. He joined Pixar in 1999 and is the creator of the RenderMan Walking Teapot.

PreVIEW is organized by VIEW Conference in partnership with Officine Grandi Riparazioni.

Questions for Sisson can be sent in advance to info@viewconference.it ahead of the online talk. To register for this event, go to http://www.viewconference.it/pages/sisson-renderman

VIEW Conference, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

The 2020 VIEW Conference is scheduled for Oct. 18-23 in Turin, Italy. Registration is open at viewconference.it/pages/registration.

Speakers lined up for the conference include animation directors Jorge Gutierrez (the upcoming “Maya and the Three,” “The Book of Life”) and Kris Pearn (“The Willoughbys”); Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickel, who oversaw all the VFX animation on Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Peter Ramsey, “I Lost My Body” writer-director Jeremy Clapin, “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” VFX supervisor Roger Guyett, and computer science experts Paul Debevec and Donald Greenberg. More speakers are expected to be named later.