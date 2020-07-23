‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘Extraction’ Among Nominations for 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

“Da 5 Bloods,” “Extraction” and “The Crown” are among the shows nominated for the 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards.
The LMGI Awards will break from tradition and take place on a virtual platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actor and Director Isaiah Mustafa will host the awards ceremony and will be joined by a celebrity line up of honorees and presenters.
Mustafa, a former American football wide receiver, is known for “IT: Chapter Two,” and “Horrible Bosses.” He is also widely known as the main character in the series of Old Spice television commercials.
The LMGI Annual Awards to be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 7th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
“1917” – DreamWorks Pictures
“Dolemite is My Name” – Netflix
“A Hidden Life” – Fox Searchlight Pictures
“Jojo Rabbit” – Fox Searchlight Pictures
“Little Women” – SONY Pictures
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
“6 Underground” – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix
“Da 5 Bloods” – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Rahway Road Productions, Netflix
“Extraction” – Netflix
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – A24
“Peanut Butter Falcon” – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
“Babylon Berlin” – X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix
“The Crown: Season 3″– Netflix
“Perry Mason” – HBO
“See: Season 1” – Apple TV+
“Westworld: Season 3” – HBO
“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” – Hulu
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
“Giri/Haji ” – Netflix
“Goliath: Season 3” – Amazon Prime Video
“Killing Eve: Season 3” – BBC America, Hulu
“Messiah” – Netflix
“Treadstone “– Captivate Entertainment, USA Network
“White Lines” – Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION
“Belgravia” – Epix
“Catherine the Great” – HBO
“Little America” – Apple TV+
“The Plot Against America” – HBO
“The Spy” – Netflix
“ZeroZeroZero” – Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Ford: Human Power – Link – Primo
Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words – Link – Design Army
Gucci: Of Course A Horse – Link – GE-Projects
Mask of the Zodiac – Link – Stink Shanghai
Renault Clio: The French Exchange – Link – Academy Films
Sprite “You Are Not Alone” – Link – Primo
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Abu Dhabi Film Commission
Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission
The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario
New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission
Toscana Film Commission