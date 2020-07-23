‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘Extraction’ Among Nominations for 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

“Da 5 Bloods,” “Extraction” and “The Crown” are among the shows nominated for the 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards.

The LMGI Awards will break from tradition and take place on a virtual platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actor and Director Isaiah Mustafa will host the awards ceremony and will be joined by a celebrity line up of honorees and presenters.

Mustafa, a former American football wide receiver, is known for “IT: Chapter Two,” and “Horrible Bosses.” He is also widely known as the main character in the series of Old Spice television commercials.

The LMGI Annual Awards to be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 7th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“1917” – DreamWorks Pictures

“Dolemite is My Name” – Netflix

“A Hidden Life” – Fox Searchlight Pictures

“Jojo Rabbit” – Fox Searchlight Pictures

“Little Women” – SONY Pictures

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“6 Underground” – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix

“Da 5 Bloods” – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Rahway Road Productions, Netflix

“Extraction” – Netflix

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – A24

“Peanut Butter Falcon” – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

“Babylon Berlin” – X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix

“The Crown: Season 3″– Netflix

“Perry Mason” – HBO

“See: Season 1” – Apple TV+

“Westworld: Season 3” – HBO

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” – Hulu

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Giri/Haji ” – Netflix

“Goliath: Season 3” – Amazon Prime Video

“Killing Eve: Season 3” – BBC America, Hulu

“Messiah” – Netflix

“Treadstone “– Captivate Entertainment, USA Network

“White Lines” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION

“Belgravia” – Epix

“Catherine the Great” – HBO

“Little America” – Apple TV+

“The Plot Against America” – HBO

“The Spy” – Netflix

“ZeroZeroZero” – Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Ford: Human Power – Link – Primo

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words – Link – Design Army

Gucci: Of Course A Horse – Link – GE-Projects

Mask of the Zodiac – Link – Stink Shanghai

Renault Clio: The French Exchange – Link – Academy Films

Sprite “You Are Not Alone” – Link – Primo

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission

The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario

New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission

Toscana Film Commission