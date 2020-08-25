Nick Cordero Tribute Concert Set for Labor Day Weekend on Broadway on Demand

A tribute concert celebrating the life of actor Nick Cordero will be exclusively streamed on Labor Day weekend via Broadway on Demand. The webcast takes place Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT.

The tribute will celebrate Cordero’s life and career featuring appearances from his former castmates. Cast members from his best-known shows — “A Bronx Tale,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “The Toxic Avenger,” “Rock of Ages” and “Waitress” — are scheduled to appear, but no further details have been released.

The tribute event will include friends and family coming together to share photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage, according to Broadway on Demand.

The celebratory memorial tribute will be free, with donations benefiting the Save the Music Foundation.

Later in September, Nick Cordero’s Feinstein’s/54 Below “Live Your Life” live album will be released Sept. 17, to coincide with what would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

Cordero died July 5 at the age of 41 following a long battle with coronavirus.

He first hit the Broadway stage for “Rock of Ages” in 2012 as Dennis and Record Company Man. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” He also appeared as Earl in “Waitress,” leaving to play Sonny in “A Bronx Tale The Musical,” for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award. Cordero’s television credits included “Queer as Folk,” “Lilyhammer,” “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Broadway on Demand is available on the web, Apple and Android app stores, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.