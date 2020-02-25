×

Film Editor Lewis Erskine on Finding the Rhythm for Miles Davis Doc ‘Birth of the Cool’

By

Teresa's Most Recent Stories

View All
A still from Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool by Stanley Nelson, an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Guy Le Querrec.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Guy Le Querrec

On-the-beat editing for the documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” comes courtesy of Lewis Erskine who brings rhythm to the images apace with that perfect flow of the jazz icon’s horn. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 and earned a nomination at the NAACP’s 2020 Image Awards for outstanding documentary film. It premieres on PBS’ “American Masters” with additional footage tonight (Feb. 25).

“One of the responsibilities of editing, and the job, is to harness this huge amount of material and put it together,’ says Lewis, the film’s editor. “So it swings.”

And does it ever. In vintage photos and video footage cut together to the tempo of the soundtrack, every frame evokes the mood and era in each phase of Davis’ life — the somber melody; the raging fury; the sophisticated, poetic, jazz symphony — all artfully blended.

Speaking about the process of compiling material to be used in the film (including never-before-released mementos from the Miles Davis Estate), Erskine recalls: “Nicole London led a team of researchers who gathered all of that stuff. They organized it… where we can go through it. … The film is a result of an enormous amount of material gathered. The directors gave me a chance to prove to them that what I want to do is going to work, but they retain veto power.”

Erskine, who holds a distinguished list of credits, nods to co-editors Natasha Mottola and Yusuf Kapadia for their collaboration and teamwork in bringing director Stanley Nelson’s vision and long time goal of documenting the Miles Davis story to life. Erskine was no stranger to working with Nelson having previously collaborated on the 1990 documentary, “The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords.” Nelson personally picked him again for “Birth of the Cool.”

Both of Erskine’s parents played music in the home when he was growing up, but Erskine’s mother introduced him to Miles Davis. “I still have records that were her purchases,” he says. “She owned ‘Relaxin’.”

As a Professor of Arts at NYU, Erskine teaches film editing and production to a new generation of filmmakers. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, he followed his passion for music and “dropped out of college to work in a recording studio.” Since he’s moved to editing, directors seek him out for his talent and rhythmic style. “That’s me, making it work with music,’ says Lewis. “A film doesn’t work unless it’s got rhythm. If you think of jokes – the joke doesn’t work unless you tell it with the right rhythm and the right timing. A film needs the same thing.”

More Film

  • A still from Miles Davis: Birth

    Film Editor Lewis Erskine on Finding the Rhythm for Miles Davis Doc 'Birth of the Cool'

    On-the-beat editing for the documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” comes courtesy of Lewis Erskine who brings rhythm to the images apace with that perfect flow of the jazz icon’s horn. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 and earned a nomination at the NAACP’s 2020 Image Awards for outstanding documentary [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    European Industry Buoyed by Weinstein Verdict: 'Things Have Irrevocably Changed'

    Global film and TV executives, including “Elizabeth” producer Alison Owen and “Shakespeare in Love” producer David Parfitt, have spoken out about Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict, calling it a “seismic” victory that will bring about immutable change. Monday’s long-awaited outcome to the U.S. trial, which saw Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, has been [...]

  • Kevin Hart'Jumanji: The Next Level' film

    Kevin Hart to Star in Action-Comedy From 'Broad City' Alums (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled action-comedy based on an original idea from “Broad City’s” Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs with Kevin Hart attached to star. Aniello and Downs will write the script as well as executive produce. Malcolm D. Lee is on board to direct the film with Will Packer and James Lopez [...]

  • Jeremy Saulnier John Boyega

    Netflix Sets Ensemble for Jeremy Saulnier's 'Rebel Ridge' Starring John Boyega (EXCLUSIVE)

    Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe, James Cromwell and “The Crown” breakout Erin Doherty are set to join John Boyega in Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” a thriller from “Green Room” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier, Variety has learned. Like the 2013 crime drama “Green Room,” Saulnier’s upcoming movie is said to be a high-velocity thriller that explores [...]

  • The Indoraptor prepares to strike in

    'Jurassic World 3' Director Announces New Title

    Director Colin Trevorrow announced via Twitter on Tuesday that “Jurassic World 3” has started principal production, and he also slyly revealed that the sixth film in the “Jurassic” franchise has a new title: “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The new title — which appears on the slate for the film in Trevorrow’s tweet — evokes the biblical [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad