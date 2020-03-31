×

How ‘Tomboy’ Filmmaker Used SXSW Cancellation to Fine-Tune Her Film

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tomboy” filmmaker Lindsay Lindenbaum spent five years following four female drummers trying to make it in a male-dominated world.

Lindenbaum profiles Bobbye Hall, a drummer who started at Motown Records in the late ’60s and later toured with Bob Dylan. Samantha Maloney, whose obsession with MTV’s “Headbangers Ball” as a teenager led her to fall in love with rock music and the band Motley Crue. Ten years later, Maloney is performing on stage with Courtney Love, drumming for the alt-rock band Hole and living the dream as Motley Crue’s drummer. There’s Chase Noelle, a performer for the all-women punk band Boytoy. Lastly, Bo-Pah Sledge is the driving force behind The Sledge Grits Band, a girl group featuring her sisters.

“Tomboy” was headed to SXSW until the coronavirus pandemic led to the festival’s cancellation. Lindenbaum had worked tirelessly in the editing room to get the documentary locked and ready in time for her film’s premiere. “We didn’t know what was going to come of the festival,” Lindenbaum says. “But the thought of seeing it on screen with the drummers in attendance kept us going day in, day out in the final stages of the edit.”

While the cancellation news came as a huge disappointment, it gave her time to refine the picture and hopefully find a home for “Tomboy” when this is all over.

She recalls always being drawn to drummers whenever she went to concerts and noticing nearly all drummers were men. “The first woman I saw was Merrill Garbus in the Tune-Yards. I just remember when I saw her get up on stage and seeing her drum wildly and fiercely. She was unafraid to take up space,” Lindenbaum says.

Garbus struck a chord with her and forced her to look into the world of female drummers. “I wanted to know why there weren’t more people and women drumming like Merrill.”

As the filmmaker investigated, she found there were indeed female drummers out there; they simply were not in the limelight.

Lindenbaum settled on the four stories we see in the film because “it said something interesting about what it meant to be an artist and a woman balancing the demands of life and the passion to play music.”

Not only did Lindenbaum want to feature women of different ages, but she also wanted to make sure there was diversity in the group. As unique as their stories were, they also had parallels that allowed them to be weaved together. All the drummers were going through something significant in their personal lives. “It was those elements that made their stories so relatable. They were experiencing something together that the audience could connect to.”

Interweaving the stories was important to Lindenbaum, but also posted a challenge: making sure each character got the time she deserved. “The process of editing was challenging because the stories jump back and forth — between archives and present day,” she explains.

Lindenbaum had spent five years lensing the story (she also served as the film’s cinematographer) and was able to find those perfect points to transition from one character to the next.

Lindenbaum’s main goal was to show the struggle of the music industry, and share stories of women who made their mark and women who seek to find their way in the music world. But Lindenbaum is keen to remind people that there are many female stories out there … you just have to look.

More Artisans

  • Lindsay Lindenbaum on 'Tomboy,' Female Drummers,

    How 'Tomboy' Filmmaker Used SXSW Cancellation to Fine-Tune Her Film

    “Tomboy” filmmaker Lindsay Lindenbaum spent five years following four female drummers trying to make it in a male-dominated world. Lindenbaum profiles Bobbye Hall, a drummer who started at Motown Records in the late ’60s and later toured with Bob Dylan. Samantha Maloney, whose obsession with MTV’s “Headbangers Ball” as a teenager led her to fall [...]

  • U.K. Freelancers

    U.K. Government Faces Pressure From Industry on Economic Measures for Freelancers

    The U.K. government is facing increasing pressure from the creative industries after it emerged that economic measures set out for the self-employed last week by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have yawning gaps in them. The measures may have come as a welcome move for many creative industries workers, but not all are eligible [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    IATSE Estimates Up to 95% of Its Members Are Out of Work Due to Coronavirus

    As many as 95% of IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) below-the-line crafts workers are currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The figures come as over 3.3 million Americans have lost their jobs and filed for unemployment benefits. In an email to Variety Monday, director of communications Jonas Loeb said, “Estimates are [...]

  • 20190702_788LCDP_S4_tamaraarranz_DSC_9303.nef

    Spanish TV Industry Adjusts to Harsh Realities of the Coronavirus Crisis

    The Spanish TV industry has been shaken by the dramatic impact of the coronavirus crisis, but it is fighting back. Industry players have reacted fast, pushing forward with development, post-production and other business activities using online tools, and with the expectation of supporting funds from both public and private initiatives that will mitigate the effects [...]

  • His Dark Materials HBO

    'His Dark Materials' Costumers Make Scrubs for U.K. Medics Fighting Coronavirus

    Costumers behind the Bad Wolf-produced HBO and BBC fantasy series “His Dark Materials” have united to make scrubs for medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. The initiative, titled “Helping Dress Medics,” brings together a number of staff in the series’ costume department in Cardiff, Wales, and around the U.K. to stitch garments [...]

  • The Pennybox LTC Sandra Pennington

    How DIY Gear Is Helping Camera Crews Get the Job Done and Changing the Industry

    Cinematographers and their camera crews often tweak equipment to fit their needs. Sometimes it results in Garrett Brown inventing, designing and building the Oscar-winning Steadicam, or Nic Sadler developing the Artemis Director’s Viewfinder, which earned him an Engineering Emmy. But DPs and camera assistants regularly create tools and accessories to help them and their colleagues become [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad