×

How One London Production Company is Helping ‘Leave A Light On’ for West End Performers

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lambert Jackson LTD
CREDIT: Lambert Jackson LTD

London-based Lambert Jackson productions has come up with a way to keep entertaining as coronavirus brings things to a halt. The company behind the U.K productions of “The Secret Garden” and “Love at the Musicals” has teamed up with London’s Theatre Cafe to keep the lights on as theaters around the country go dark. The live-streamed series “Leave a Light On” will begin on March 23 beginning with 3, 45-minute concerts performed each day.

Creative director Eliza Jackson said, “When we heard that there was a potential that theatres were going to go dark, it was hard to contemplate just how many people in the theatre industry would be effected – from performers, creatives, technical crews, producers, front of house and so many more, we knew we had to do something to help out.” And like other companies, Jackson has scrambled to reschedule shows but is set to suffer a huge financial loss.

The effect of coronavirus means many shows will have to shut down completely with no possibility of reopening, and Jackson says, “it may take months, or even years to fully recover.”

And that’s when Lambert Jackson came up with the idea of putting on a series of paid, live-streamed concerts that will help keep theater performers working and provide an income. “Leave a Light On” will be live-streamed from the cafe and for a small fee, viewers will be able to tune in to watch the piano vocal concerts from the intimate environment.

Since announcing the initiative less than 24-hours ago, Jackson has been able to secure the following performers: David Hunter (star of “Waitress” and “Kinky Boots”), Alice Fearn (star of “Come From Away” and “Wicked”) and Aimie Atkinson (star of “Pretty Woman” and “Six”).

“We’re in for something special,” Jackson promises. “This can be a scary world for a freelance worker, so we all need to do what we can to support each other and this is Jamie and my small way of doing our bit to help our community.”

Jackson adds that safety is a prime concern for artists and staff. “We are keeping the shows extremely intimate, in most cases, just a solo artist and piano.” In addition to limiting the performers, Jackson will also limit the number of crew (videographers and producers). “We will be alert and sensible so we can make sure this series can go ahead without any problems.”

The online location that will house these live stream performances has not yet been decided, but check back for more updates and links to watch.

More Biz

  • Lambert Jackson LTD

    How One London Production Company is Helping 'Leave A Light On' for West End Performers

    London-based Lambert Jackson productions has come up with a way to keep entertaining as coronavirus brings things to a halt. The company behind the U.K productions of “The Secret Garden” and “Love at the Musicals” has teamed up with London’s Theatre Cafe to keep the lights on as theaters around the country go dark. The [...]

  • stephen colbert late show coronavirus

    Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With Fresh 'Late Show' Segments

    Stephen Colbert surprised viewers by delivering fresh material — from his bathtub — at the top of Monday’s “Late Show” rerun. “Late Show” was expected to be all encores this week after CBS and other networks hastily suspended production on most late-night shows to comply with coronavirus protection guidelines. Decked out in his usual dark [...]

  • Euro 2020

    Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament Postponed Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

    The Euro 2020 soccer tournament is to be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, confirmed the delay of its flagship national team competition after holding an emergency video conference Tuesday involving major stakeholders. The 24-team tournament was due to take place from June 12-July 12 this year at [...]

  • Thais leave at the end of

    Thailand Closes Bangkok Cinemas, Postpones Songkran Holiday in Coronavirus Response

    Thailand on Tuesday ordered the closure of cinemas and other entertainment facilities as part of a raft of measures intended to control the spread of the lethal coronavirus outbreak. It also said that the country’s biggest public holiday Songkran will not take place in April. The cabinet of the national government approved the closure of [...]

  • BBC Broadcasting House

    U.K. Broadcasters and Studios Ban Audiences as Coronavirus Worsens

    U.K. broadcasters and studios have begun enforcing bans on on-site audiences as the coronavirus outbreak continues apace. The BBC will prevent external visitors and audiences from accessing its buildings from Wednesday onwards, while Elstree Studios, where Netflix’s “The Crown” and Channel 4’s popular comedy show “The Last Leg” is filmed, has also pulled the plug [...]

  • Cineworld

    U.K. Cinemas Shutter Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    Leading U.K. cinemas chains Cineworld, Odeon, Picturehouse and Vue have announced they are closing theaters in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Vue revealed Tuesday afternoon that it is closing all of its cinemas until further notice. However, the business said it is “putting employment policies in place so staff are protected and not penalized financially.” [...]

  • Two giant golden Oscar-style statues of

    U.K. Theater Chain Odeon Shutters Cinemas in Response to Coronavirus

    U.K. theater chain Odeon has said all its cinemas in the country are to close. In a statement on its website, Odeon said that the cinemas would be closed until further notice. “Following government guidelines, Odeon Cinemas are closed until further notice. If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically.” The announcement, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad