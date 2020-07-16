Intrinsic Agency Hires Third Partner, Danica Pupa, in Los Angeles Office

Los Angeles based below-the-line agency, Intrinsic, which was founded by Partners Jonathan Silverman and Dana Salston has added a third partner and agent, Danica Pupa.

Pupa began her career at CAA and then spent several years as an executive in development, current programming, and marketing for companies including Universal, Fox and Paramount. In 2009 she joined boutique agency Dattner, Dispoto and Associates where she signed an esteemed group of below-the-line talent and was known for her outstanding taste. More recently Pupa worked at APA in their production department until last week when she joined Intrinsic as a partner.

She brings about 30 clients into the Intrinsic fold. Her roster of top clients includes cinematographers Neville Kidd, Quyen Tran, Suzie Lavelle, Manuel Billeter; production designers Toni Barton, Mark Steel, Jamie Lapsley; costume designers Natalie Bronfman, Christine Clark; line producers Kevin Lafferty, Brian Cange; and editors Jim Flynn and David Leonard.

“We were waiting for the right fit, a third partner who would fit right into our culture and when we had a chance to add Danica, we made the offer without a second thought,” said Salston.

“We have admired Danica for years as friendly competitors, it is exciting to be on the same team going forward,” said Silverman.

“Being one of the owners of a classy agency boutique label has not only been a goal of mine, I feel it is the right place to be for my clientele in this constantly ever-changing market,” said Pupa.

Silverman, Salston, and Pupa are now the three partners in the L.A. office. Intrinsic London is run by partners Rob Little and Jarek Zapora. Highspot//Intrinsic in Warsaw is run by partners Donata Rojewska, Hanna Kisielinska, and Agnieszka Hermanow.

(Pictured: Quyen Tran)