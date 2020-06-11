Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayek and Alejandro G. Iñárritu Announce Emergency Fund To Aid Mexican Crew

Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayek and Alejandro G. Iñárritu are among the names who have joined forces to form Sifonóforo, the Audiovisual Emergency Fund, in a response to fund the problems faced by below-the-line film workers in Mexico.

According to the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences (AMACC), over 30,000 families have lost their source of income, and with the uncertainty of a return to work still looming, “our most vulnerable collaborators cannot continue waiting,” says the statement on the website.

Iñárritu said at the conference that launched the initiative, “Those of us who make films are a fragile tribe, with many people who carry out ordinary jobs that are, in turn, extraordinary in their specificity and the years of preparation it takes to learn them. This pause that we are experiencing endangers this tribe of gypsies who are all of us who make cinema.”

Sifonóforo is made up of filmmakers and actors and intends to join forces with the AMACC and assist people who, day by day, help with their effort and dedication to transform ideas into images.

Workers under a certain salary level can request a one-time payment of approximately $878. Applications can be made via the Sifonóforo website with each case being evaluated on an individual basis. The call is open for two months or until the resources assigned for are exhausted, whichever comes first. There is also a plea for donations on the site.

Watch the announcement video below:,