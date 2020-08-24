Guild of Music Supervisors Launches Fall Fundraising Panel

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the launch of its Fall Fundraising panel. The series kicks off on August 25 with the 2020 Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Music Supervision, and the panelists include: Nora Felder of “Stranger Things,” Thomas Golubić of “Better Call Saul,” Catherine Grieves of “Killing Eve,” Kier Lehman of “Insecure,” Jen Malone of “Euphoria,” Liza Richardson of “Watchmen” and

Robin Urdang of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Guild founding member and Board Member Jonathan McHugh will moderate the panel. Register here.

Later in the week, the guild will host a Happy Hour session with Eclipse Music Group, featuring performances by Early James and Sarah Darling.

The Fall panels come after a hugely successful summer series lineup that featured many of the top musical tastemakers and composers working across television and streaming platforms today. A highlight of which was their panel presented by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee on Music Supervision, Scoring, and The Black Experience. The panel discussed the specific challenges Black voices have faced, victories they’ve achieved, as well as the changes they hope to see in order to move toward true diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry. Board member and Guild VP Madonna Wade-Reed led the discussion.

The online series is a continuing effort by the Guild of Music Supervisors to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic and to help the community of Music Supervisors, Music Creators, and other leaders in the TV/Film industry stay connected in these uncertain times.

The guild is also on the hunt for quality content ideas, panel producers, and sponsors for their ongoing online panel series. The above panels will be recorded and posted on the GMS YouTube page.

Further details can be found on the guild’s website.