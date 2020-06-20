‘Good Day LA’ Meteorologist Maria Quiban on Grief and Reporting From Home

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, “Good Day LA’s” Maria Quiban had joked about working from home as the show’s meteorologist. She even had a green screen handy. Little did she know, that would be her reality for the past three montsh.

Quiban also released her book, “You Can’t Do It Alone,” during quarantine. In it, she shares her grief after her husband, Sean Whitesell, died from a brain tumor four years ago. Not only does Quiban share her grief, she also shares her healing process with readers. Initially, Quiban had suggested postponing the June 9 release, but her publishers thought the book couldn’t come at a better time, so she forged ahead.

Did you find it therapeutic to put pen to paper for this personal story?

It was cathartic, gut-wrenching, painful, but it was joyful. I’m getting to not just help others — which is my main goal, and shine a light on what can be a very dark and terrifying road — I also get to share our love story. And that makes me so happy because I get to talk about Sean and the love that we shared.

From start to finish, it took you two and a half years to write, which is a long time to be dealing with grief.

It was also good because grief doesn’t just go away. For me, I think it was cathartic because it allowed me to be in it, and that was okay. If I didn’t have the book to go into and have a good cry, I would have felt like I was crying for no reason. The book gave me a reason.

And here we are in quarantine as your book is released. What is it like releasing a book during this time?

We had no idea, and the title of the book just really struck me during this time when I was talking to the publisher and I thought about holding the book. But my publisher said there was no better time than now, and there was no better time. The title could not have been more appropriate because you cannot do it alone.

It applies to so much in life and doesn’t just apply to terminal illness, cancer, disease and death. It’s so applicable even now and my heart goes out to those who have lost a loved one during this time because of coronavirus. Not being able to be with family during this incredibly painful time is hard to grasp.

You’re working from home anchoring the weather, and your home is a weather studio.

It’s amazing. I used to fantasize about it, to be honest. I’m a morning meteorologist and we wake up sometimes in the middle of the night depending on the time we are on the air. I used to joke with my bosses about green screening from home.

But this happened, and my God, here we are. Be careful what you wish for, right?

I’ve always joked about it, but I have a green screen in my home and we have a makeshift setup in a guest room. We got through the first couple of weeks, and I’ve been here for almost three months now.

I miss everyone. I have to wake up earlier. I have to check and make sure my audio is working and all the lights are on the cameras working properly. The positive thing about being at home is that I get to have the comfort of knowing that my son, who is nine years old, is on the other side of the wall. When I’m working, I’ll close the door, but he does make a lot of noise. But I’m available and here and I’m able to check in.