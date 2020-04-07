FuseFX and Montreal-Based Folks VFX Form Strategic Partnership

FuseFX, the visual effects studio behind “American Horror Story: 1984,” “Deadwood: The Movie” and “The Outsider,” has formed a partnership with Folks VFX. The news comes in the wake of FuseFX adding a fourth location in Atlanta in February.

The combined companies employ nearly 600 artists at seven locations across North America and South America. Founders Sébastien Bergeron, Philippe Thibault and Matt Belbin, along with executive producer Amélie Poitras, will continue to lead Folks VFX, which will still operate under the Folks brand.

“Folks VFX is the perfect complement to the current makeup of FuseFX and vice versa,” said FuseFX founder and CEO Dave Altenau. “Sébastien, Amélie, Philippe and Matt have established a great culture and company, and are very aligned with our philosophies at FuseFX. We are so excited to partner with the team at Folks and be able to offer a broader range of skill sets, locations, rebates and service to our studio clients. Folks has been doing high-quality work for years and has a great reputation in the market. With recent work on such high-profile projects as ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘See’ and ‘Zombieland II,’ they have established themselves as an elite provider of visual effects in the market.”

“As demand for VFX services grows worldwide, this partnership serves as a key step in FuseFX’s strategy to broaden its global footprint, offer its services across more locations, and take on more tentpole projects,” Altenau continued.

Folks VFX co-founder and president Bergeron added, “We’re very pleased to be joining together with FuseFX. Not only do we share common DNA with our approach to visual effects work, but also our combined goal is to offer VFX services wherever clients want services offered. We know this partnership is the right next step for us in achieving that shared vision.”