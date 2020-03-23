×

Costume Designers Guild Will Sew Masks for Hospitals

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety Intelligence Platform

The Costume Designers Guild is rallying members to sew masks for hospitals to deal with the shortage during the coronavirus crisis.

Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told Variety that after a conference call with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, “We are organizing all our members from local 892 and local 705 costumers who can sew,  to manufacture masks for hospitals. It will be good to keep busy and help the community.”

The call comes after the government and companies race to help hospitals with their mask shortage.  “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “Station 19” are among the TV productions that have already donated their masks and gowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cathy Repola, Motion Picture Editors Guild national executive director, sent a letter to members saying, “If any of you sew or want to volunteer to deliver the masks (without violating the social distancing guidelines), please let us know and we will put you in touch with those coordinating. Another option is working with the MPTF residents. They are isolated in their rooms without any group activities or meals.”

Repola also called on members to support residents of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, adding that residents are without any group activities or meals and isolated in their rooms. She requested members to send in videos to let them know “you’re thinking of them.”

She added, “We are social beings by nature (some more than others), so we must make efforts to maintain a sense of community in the midst of social separation.”

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Costume Designers Guild Will Sew Masks for Hospitals

    The Costume Designers Guild is rallying members to sew masks for hospitals to deal with the shortage during the coronavirus crisis. Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told Variety that after a conference call with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, “We are organizing all our members from local 892 and local 705 [...]

  • Ashford International Studios

    New $292 Million Film & TV Studios to Be Built in Ashford, South-East England

    The Creative District Improvement Company has teamed up with property developers Quinn Estates to invest £250 million ($292 million) in Ashford International Studios, a new film and TV studios in Ashford, South-East England, which they say will create 3,000 jobs. The 15-acre site was formerly a locomotive manufacturing plant until the early 1980s. The companies [...]

  • Coronavirus Hollywood Jobs

    Corona Chronicles - Volume I

    As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, movie, TV, music and theater productions have been forced to shut down with unprecedented speed, impacting every sector of the entertainment business. Variety is asking people across the industry, including actors, writers, directors, producers, crew members, executives and freelance workers to write first-person essays about how [...]

  • Broadway coronavirus

    Broadway League, Unions Reach Emergency Coronavirus Relief Agreement

    The Broadway League and the Unions of Broadway have reached an emergency relief agreement to aid Broadway actors and crew members after the coronavirus pandemic forced all Broadway shows to go dark. The agreement means that Broadway employees will receive pay and health insurance during the current suspension of all Broadway shows, which are currently [...]

  • The Post Movie Production BTS Spielberg

    How Post-Production Companies Are Continuing to Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    As the world responds to the coronavirus pandemic and the entertainment industry is forced to halt production on shows and films, post-production houses around the globe are finding ways to keep the wheel turning. From editing, foley and visual effects, companies like the Australia-based Rising Sun Pictures, which specializes in VFX, have been making preparations [...]

  • Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing Wealth Through Costumes

    Finding the look for Netflix’s new four-part series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” was something costume designer Karyn Wagner describes as “being in heaven, and a smorgasbord of design.” Set in 1908, the story follows the title character, born Sarah Breedlove and played by Octavia Spencer, who learns about caring [...]

  • MastersFX The Magicians Makeup

    How 'The Magicians' Cast Turned Into Fantastical Characters With MastersFX Team

    Syfy fantasy series “The Magicians,” about a group of college students who travel through time and worlds to battle wildly imaginative creatures, draws to a close April 1 after five seasons, having taken viewers on a Harry Potter-meets-video-game thrill ride. Knowing that this is the end of the run gives MastersFX founder and president Todd [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad