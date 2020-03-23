Costume Designers Guild Will Sew Masks for Hospitals

The Costume Designers Guild is rallying members to sew masks for hospitals to deal with the shortage during the coronavirus crisis.

Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told Variety that after a conference call with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, “We are organizing all our members from local 892 and local 705 costumers who can sew, to manufacture masks for hospitals. It will be good to keep busy and help the community.”

The call comes after the government and companies race to help hospitals with their mask shortage. “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “Station 19” are among the TV productions that have already donated their masks and gowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cathy Repola, Motion Picture Editors Guild national executive director, sent a letter to members saying, “If any of you sew or want to volunteer to deliver the masks (without violating the social distancing guidelines), please let us know and we will put you in touch with those coordinating. Another option is working with the MPTF residents. They are isolated in their rooms without any group activities or meals.”

Repola also called on members to support residents of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, adding that residents are without any group activities or meals and isolated in their rooms. She requested members to send in videos to let them know “you’re thinking of them.”

She added, “We are social beings by nature (some more than others), so we must make efforts to maintain a sense of community in the midst of social separation.”