‘Chernobyl’ Leads 2020 BAFTA TV Craft Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has handed out its 2020 craft awards, with HBO and Sky Atlantic’s “Chernobyl” emerging as the night’s big winner.

“Chernobyl” led the way with seven gongs, including awards for costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux and production designer Luke Hull and Claire Levinson-Gendler. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Hildur Gudnadottir took the original music prize for composing the show’s score.

Other winners included “Peaky Blinders” and “His Dark Materials.” Meanwhile, the BAFTA Special Award went to Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn from “The Farm Group.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was held online in a special ceremony via the BAFTA Facebook/YouTube channels.

The complete list of winners is below:

Costume Design – Odile Dicks-Mireaux – “Chernobyl”

Make Up & Hair Design – Loz Schiavo – “Peaky Blinders”

Production Design – Luke Hull and Claire Levinson-Gendler – “Chernobyl”

Writer: Comedy – Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Scripted Casting in television – Des Hamilton – “Top Boy”

Director: Multi-Camera – Janet Fraser Crook – “Glastonbury 2019”

Director: Fiction award – Johan Renck – “Chernobyl”

Director: Factual BAFTA – Arthur Cary “The Last Survivors”

Breakthrough Talent – Aisling Bea – “This Way Up”

Original Music – Hildur Gudnadottir – “Chernobyl”

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects – Framestore, Painting Practice, Real SFX – Russell Dodgson – “His Dark Materials”

Titles & Graphic Identity – Elastic and Painting Practice – “His Dark Materials”

Photography & Lighting: Fiction – Jakob Ihre – “Chernobyl”

Photography: Factual – Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne and John Shier – “Seven Worlds, One Planet”

Editing: Fiction – Simon Smith and Jinx Godfrey – “Chernobyl”

Editing: Factual – Michael Harte – “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

Entertainment Craft Team – David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley and Patrick Doherty – “Strictly Come Dancing”

Sound: Fiction – Sound Team – “Chernobyl”

Sound: Factual – Sound Team – “Battle of the Brass Bands’”

Writer: Comedy BAFTA – Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats”