Casting Society of America and SAG-AFTRA Foundation Set Up Online Casting Tips Panel

The Casting Society of America and SAG-AFTRA Foundation have united to schedule an online panel Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT. As productions shut down and producers continue to look for talent, the partnership between CSA and SAG-AFTRA is an unprecedented one, but necessary as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The livestream panel has been set up to aid SAG-AFTRA members with casting tips. Rochelle Rose, national director of performers programs, is set to moderate the panel and will be joined by casting directors Amanda Lenker Doyle (“Zac and Mia,” “Wayne”), Carmen Cuba (“Stranger Things,” The Martian), Kim Coleman (“BlacKkKlansman,” “Harriet”) and Jason Kennedy (“NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans”).

Each casting director will have a 30-minute session followed by a 30-minute Q&A session where participants can ask questions virtually.

Russell Boast, president of Casting Society of America, said, “At a time when the majority of our industry is working remotely in response to COVID-19 health concerns, CSA and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation are working together to offer guidelines and tips for virtual auditions, with the goal of helping casting directors and actors be productive and have the ability to keep working while maintaining the recommended social distancing.” He added, “Our shared priority is the health and safety of our members, and we strongly recommend that all auditions take place online or via self-tape and discourage in-person auditions of any kind, until further notice.”

The CSA also announced a membership hangout where members can connect with one another, regardless of where they live. The 1,000 members will be invited to discuss topics such as: how to manage coronavirus, issues or something completely unrelated.

The hangouts begin on March 23. All members need to do is fill in a form to participate.