×

‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Rocketman’ Take Top Honors at Lumiere Awards

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frozen 2 Rocketman Avengers Endgame
CREDIT: Disney/Paramount Pictures

Frozen 2” led the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards on Wednesday.

The hit Disney sequel was honored with three Lumieres for immersive animated feature film, original song and use of HDR. Director Jennifer Lee was on hand to accept the prizes during a ceremony at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.

The Advanced Imaging Society handed out a total of 23 awards recognizing creative and technical achievement.

Avengers: Endgame” received the immersive entertainment live-action feature film award. Immersive audio for theatrical went to “Ford v Ferrari” and director James Mangold received the society’s Harold Lloyd Award. Director Dexter Fletcher accepted the prize for “Rocketman,” which nabbed the Lumiere for music themed motion picture.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Harold Lloyd Award: James Mangold
Best Immersive Audio – Theatrical: “Ford v Ferrari” (Fox)
Best Immersive Audio – Episodic: “Carnival Row” (Amazon)
Best Use of VR in Musical Experience: “Surviving Said the Prophet,” VR Experience
Best VR Education/Museum Experience: “Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb”
Best VR Entertainment Experience: “How To Train Your Dragon” (Dreamworks)
Best Use of High Dynamic Range – “Live Action: Alita: Battle Angel” (Fox)
Best 8K Production: “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” (Shanghai Media)
Best Use of AR in Live Broadcast: Madonna/Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards 2019
Best Use of AR in Musical Experience: “Grease AR”
Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Legacy: “The Wizard of Oz” (Warner Bros.)
Best Location-Based Entertainment: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Walt Disney Imagineering)
Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)
Best Use of VR for Merchandising and/or Retail: VR Merchandising
Best Documentary: “Save This Rhino” (National Geographic)
Best 2D to 3D Conversion: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Unity Technologies
Best Music Themed Motion Picture: “Rocketman” (Paramount)
Best Original Song: “Frozen II,” “Into The Unknown” (Disney)
Best Immersive Feature Film – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)
Best Immersive Feature Film – Live Action: “Avengers: Endgame” (Disney)
Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: “Aladdin,” “Friend Like Me” (Disney)

More Artisans

  • Frozen 2 Rocketman Avengers Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Rocketman' Take Top Honors at Lumiere Awards

    “Frozen 2” led the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards on Wednesday. The hit Disney sequel was honored with three Lumieres for immersive animated feature film, original song and use of HDR. Director Jennifer Lee was on hand to accept the prizes during a ceremony at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The Advanced Imaging Society [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    How the '1917' Special Effects Makeup Team Created Realistic Dead Bodies

    Prior to working on “1917,” special effects artist Tristan Versluis had designed no more than five or six corpses. But Sam Mendes, director of the WWI drama, which has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, needed Versluis, who picked up one of those noms in the hair and makeup category, to create 30 corpses and dead horses, [...]

  • The Irishman

    Editor Thelma Schoonmaker on Cutting Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

    When Thelma Schoonmaker heard about her Oscar nomination for “The Irishman,” she had just stepped off a plane from England. Martin Scorsese’s assistant had texted her about the news, one of the first people to do so. “The Irishman” received a total of ten nominations and was unlike anything Scorsese had done before. “He wanted [...]

  • David O. Russell

    David O. Russell Looks at 'Three Kings' 20 Years Later

    When David O. Russell made “Three Kings” in 1999, it was one of the most definitive films on the Gulf War. At the time, the director had worked on shorts “Hairway to the Stars” and “Bingo Inferno: A Parody on American Obsessions.” He had also worked on features “Spanking the Monkey” and “Flirting with Disaster.” [...]

  • George MacKay as Schofield in "1917,"

    '1917,' 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Parasite' Lead Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

    “1917” continued its award-winning streak on Sunday night when it took home the feature motion picture – dialogue award at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing. Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” won for feature motion picture – music underscore. The Golden Reel Awards presented prizes in 23 categories encompassing feature films, [...]

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME..Tony Stark/Iron Man

    How 'Avengers: Endgame' Publicity Team Made Headlines By Saying Nothing At All

    Secrecy and strategy were fundamental when it comes to marketing the MCU films. After 14 years and 22 films, those two factors were crucial when it came to planning the rollout for the final installment,  “Avengers: Endgame.” Earlier this week, the publicity team behind the film’s campaign was nominated for the ICG Publicist Awards. Union [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad