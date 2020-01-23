‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Rocketman’ Take Top Honors at Lumiere Awards

“Frozen 2” led the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards on Wednesday.

The hit Disney sequel was honored with three Lumieres for immersive animated feature film, original song and use of HDR. Director Jennifer Lee was on hand to accept the prizes during a ceremony at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.

The Advanced Imaging Society handed out a total of 23 awards recognizing creative and technical achievement.

“Avengers: Endgame” received the immersive entertainment live-action feature film award. Immersive audio for theatrical went to “Ford v Ferrari” and director James Mangold received the society’s Harold Lloyd Award. Director Dexter Fletcher accepted the prize for “Rocketman,” which nabbed the Lumiere for music themed motion picture.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Harold Lloyd Award: James Mangold

Best Immersive Audio – Theatrical: “Ford v Ferrari” (Fox)

Best Immersive Audio – Episodic: “Carnival Row” (Amazon)

Best Use of VR in Musical Experience: “Surviving Said the Prophet,” VR Experience

Best VR Education/Museum Experience: “Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb”

Best VR Entertainment Experience: “How To Train Your Dragon” (Dreamworks)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – “Live Action: Alita: Battle Angel” (Fox)

Best 8K Production: “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” (Shanghai Media)

Best Use of AR in Live Broadcast: Madonna/Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards 2019

Best Use of AR in Musical Experience: “Grease AR”

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Legacy: “The Wizard of Oz” (Warner Bros.)

Best Location-Based Entertainment: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)

Best Use of VR for Merchandising and/or Retail: VR Merchandising

Best Documentary: “Save This Rhino” (National Geographic)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Unity Technologies

Best Music Themed Motion Picture: “Rocketman” (Paramount)

Best Original Song: “Frozen II,” “Into The Unknown” (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film – Live Action: “Avengers: Endgame” (Disney)

Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: “Aladdin,” “Friend Like Me” (Disney)