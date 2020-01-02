‘Joker,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘The Irishman’ Among 2020 Artios Awards Film Nominees

“Joker,” “The Irishman,” “Little Women” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” are among the film nominees for the Casting Society of America’s 35th Artios Awards.

“The art of casting for film continued to shine this year, as represented in this noteworthy list of projects. Joining our television and theatre nominees, these talented casting directors exemplify the range of skills and expertise throughout our craft,” CSA president Russell Boast said. “The 35th Artios Awards will put a spotlight on the year’s outstanding contributions from our members as we collectively build on this year’s achievements for an even stronger future.”

Academy Award winner Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for career achievement.

Deborah Aquila, a three-time Artios Award winner for her work on “La La Land,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “Red,” will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award. Andy Pryor (“Stan & Ollie,” “Dr. Who,” “Cold Feet”) will be honored with the excellence in casting award at the London ceremony.

The 35th Artios Awards will be handed out in simultaneous ceremonies in London, New York and Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

The film nominees for the 2020 Artios Awards are:

Animation

“Abominable” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Frozen 2” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

“The Lion King” – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Toy Story 4” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Big Budget – Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

“Hustlers” – Gayle Keller

“Knives Out” – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

“Rocketman” – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

“Uncut Gems”- Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

“1917” – Nina Gold

“The Irishman” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

“Joker” – Shayna Markowitz

“Little Women” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Brittany Runs A Marathon” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“The Dead Don’t Die” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) The Farewell – Leslie Woo

“Jojo Rabbit” – Des Hamilton

“Late Night” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate) Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

“Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

“Honey Boy” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

“Judy” – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,

“Marriage Story” – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

“Waves” – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Clemency” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

“Diane” – Jodi Angstreich

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting) Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“Them That Follow” – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Low Tide” – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

“Mickey and the Bear” – Avy Kaufman

“Skin in the Game” – Matthew Lessall

“The True Don Quixote” – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

“The Wind” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

“Avengers: Endgame” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“It Chapter 2” – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)