A3 Artists Agency Launches Physical Production Division With Craig Bernstein

A3 Artists Agency has launched a physical production division and hired veteran agent Craig Bernstein as head of the newly formed arm.

“The shutdown due to the pandemic allowed us to act proactively and adapt,” said A3 Chairman Adam Bold. “We took advantage of the opportunity to rethink our business in a strategic way that would allow us to keep moving forward and continue providing the best service possible to our clients. One thing we know for sure is that the agency’s growth over the past eight months is a reflection of our philosophy: if it’s best for the client, it’s best for us. Now with Craig’s expertise and direction, we’ll be a leader in the physical production vertical and fierce advocates for the brilliant minds working behind the camera.”

A3 announced the formation of the new division Thursday and said it expands the agency’s capabilities to represent the television and film industry’s production artists, including cinematographers, production designers, editors, costume designers, line producers and visual effects artists.

“A3’s unwavering commitment to the physical production segment of the business has been extraordinary,” said Bernstein. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join A3, build out a team, and get our clients safely back to work as production continues to ramp up.”

Bernstein’s most recent post was at UTA as a senior agent in the motion picture production department. Bernstein spent 20 years at ICM Partners where he worked his way up from assistant to senior agent.

A3 has also created a touring division and expanded its motion pictures literary and television literary divisions this year.