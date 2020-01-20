‘1917,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Parasite’ Lead Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

“1917” continued its award-winning streak on Sunday night when it took home the feature motion picture – dialogue award at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing. Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” won for feature motion picture – music underscore.
The Golden Reel Awards presented prizes in 23 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, special venue and other media.
Victoria Alonso was presented the 2020 MPSE filmmaker award by producer Amy Pascal. Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall was given the MPSE career achievement award.
“This is an exciting time for film, television and games,” MPSE president-elect Mark Lanza said at the top if the ceremony. “Business models, formats and distribution are all changing. Original scripted TV shows have set a record in 2019. There were 532 original shows this year. This number is expected to surge in 2020. Our editors and supervisors are paving the way and making our product and the user experience better every year.”
Other winners included “Ford v Ferrari,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian.”
Popular on Variety
Here’s the full list of winners:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
“3 Below” Tales of Arcadia
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound Designer: James Miller
Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
“Lego DC Batman” Family Matters
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
ADR Editor: George Peters
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Toy Story 4”
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
“Serengeti”
Discovery Channel
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
Foley Editor: Peter Davies
Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari
Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“Echo in the Canyon”
Greenwich Entertainment
Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” (2019)
Activision Blizzard
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale
Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” (2019)
Infinity Ward
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe
Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus
Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice
Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
“Togo”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE
Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” Episode 1
Oculus
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton
Sound Designer: Andy Martin
Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“Parasite”
Neon
Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley Editor: Shin I Na
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
“Barry” ronny/lily
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen
Dialogue Editors: John Creed, Harrison Meyle
Music Editor: Michael Brake
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music
“Wu Tang: An American Saga” All In Together Now
Hulu
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Modern Love” Take Me as I Am
Prime Video
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
“The Mandalorian” Chapter One
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Heatwave”
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music
“Game of Thrones” The Long Night
HBO
Music Editor: David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Chernobyl” Please Remain Calm
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes
Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
“Chernobyl” 1:23:45
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Sound Designer: Joe Beal
Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore
“JoJo Rabbit”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Musical
“Rocketman”
Paramount Pictures
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue/ADR
“1917”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
“Ford v Ferrari”
Twentieth Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama