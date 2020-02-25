×

Robbie Robertson on How Gut Instinct Guided Him to the Right Director for ‘Once Were Brothers’

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robbie Robertson
CREDIT: Elliott Landy

Robbie Robertson recalls his earliest music memory of being on the Six Nation Indian Reserve in New York and everyone around him could play an instrument. “I thought I needed to get into this club,” the musician says.

Growing up surrounded by music and hearing elders on the reservation tell stories stuck out for Robertson. “My mom took me to hear a story being told by an elder. He was telling the story of Hiawatha and the Peacemaker,” and Robertson knew he wanted to tell stories.

He has been doing that ever since, writing and composing music and songs. He wrote his memoir “Testimony” in 2016, and that inspired producers to approach him about a documentary, “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band,” which hit theaters this past weekend.

“They were coming up with people who they wanted to direct it, but I didn’t feel any of it,” Robertson admits. It wasn’t until Daniel Roher came along as a possible director that his interest was piqued. While others thought Roher might be too young, Robertson went with his gut instinct. “This guy was on a mission and there was a passion for what he wanted to do,” he says.

Going with gut instinct was a gamble and one that paid off. Roher gives an overview of Robertson’s life and sought archival footage and photos to trace his early life through to his involvement in the Band. He found things that had long been forgotten about. To Robertson, it showed him his dedication.

Shortly after, Imagine Entertainment saw a rough cut and Ron Howard and Brian Grazer came on board. Martin Scorsese heard about it, and he too saw a rough cut. It wasn’t just behind the scenes where the bar was raised. In front of the camera, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel and Eric Clapton all shared their stories and the reverence with which they hold Robertson with. Roher examined how the “Music from Big Pink” album influenced people like Clapton, who quit Cream after listening to the Band’s debut.

“Music was the voice of the generation,” Robertson says. He finds contemporary music enjoyable, but it’s not the voice of the generation in the same way it was back then. He clarifies: “I think there’s always great music being made, but its job nowadays is just to be cool, really good and entertaining.”

He also collaborated with Scorsese on “The Irishman.” It’s a partnership that dates back to 1976’s “The Last Waltz,” when Scorsese was shooting the concert film about the Band. The two began their behind-the-scenes work on “Raging Bull” and each new movie is “like starting over. It’s never picking up where we left off,” Robertson says. “Each time is a different challenge and that’s one of the exciting things.”

When it came to “The Irishman,” Scorsese went for a quiet approach to the film, not just in editing, but in sound and his music. “He didn’t want it to sound like movie music,” Robertson explains. That instruction cuts of 99% of what he knew and he had to find something that didn’t fall into the “movie music” crack and something that worked over the five decades. “It was trial and error,” Robertson admits. In the end, he settled for a haunting mood.

While working on “The Irishman,” Robertson penned the song “Once Were Brothers.” It was something that had been skirting around the back of his mind. It was easy to write: he put his hands on the piano, and the words started coming out for him. The inspiration was the documentary. “I miss these guys,” he says of former bandmates Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm and Richard Manuel (all of whom but Hudson have passed away). He adds, “They played such an incredible part in my story and my journey.”

More Artisans

  • Kasi LemmonsNew York Women in Film

    Kasi Lemmons: 'African American History Is American History' (Guest Column)

    My influences were literary initially. I was a big reader of books so my influences were Toni Morrison, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and southern novelists. In terms of film, I liked Bergman a lot and Hitchcock, but there were a lot of different people that I admired. I realized recently that Lina Wertmuller was one of [...]

  • The Invisible Man

    How 'The Invisible Man's' Production and Costume Designer Avoided Horror Tropes

    While Universal’s “The Invisible Man” is based on the studio’s popular 1933 horror feature of the same name, director Leigh Whannell didn’t envision his remake as a fright fest. That provided the marching orders for his artistic team: Production designer Alex Holmes and costume designer Emily Seresin sought to avoid horror tropes, turning the Elisabeth [...]

  • call of the wild

    'The Call of the Wild' Editor David Heinz on Creating Emotions for a CGI Dog

    “The Call of the Wild” editor David Heinz has worked on “The Jungle Book” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” but this movie starring Harrison Ford and an animated dog named Buck was different. “If you think about it, the lead of the movie is fully CGI and never speaks,” he said, also [...]

  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' Cinematographer, Costume Designer on the 'Painterly' 18th-Century Look

    “Painterly” might be an overused term to describe a certain aesthetic of period cinematography, informed by candlelit interiors and sweeping outdoor compositions. But it seizes the essence of French writer-director Céline Sciamma’s deeply feminist 18th-century gay romance set on the coast of Brittany, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which debuted in theaters on Valentine’s [...]

  • Zombies 2 Disney Channel

    How Disney Channel's 'Zombies 2' Production Team Made Monsters Kid-Friendly

    Traditionally spooky creatures like zombies and werewolves get the Disney treatment in “Zombies 2,” the follow-up to the 2018 hit TV-movie musical of the same name. While the undead have now assimilated into the community of Seabrook, they’re confronted by a new set of outsiders: werewolves. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as Zed and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad