VFX for Series Outfit MPC Episodic Strengthens Team, Launches Berlin Arm (EXCLUSIVE)

MPC Episodic, which offers its VFX expertise to series creators, has expanded its senior team with the hire of seven key creatives. The outfit has also opened a Berlin office.

Since its launch in January, MPC Episodic has been working on a number of series for clients including Disney Plus, BBC Studios, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Studios. It has just confirmed it will be partnering with Sky Studios and HBO to create the visual effects for the forthcoming miniseries “The Third Day,” which stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris.

Christopher Gray joins the studio leadership team from Framestore as executive producer, and visual effects supervisors David Sewell and Michael Bell, CG supervisor Steven Godfrey and VFX producer Patrick Dean all join from Double Negative. The team brings a combined experience of more than 60 years to MPC, with credits including “The Witcher,” “Black Mirror,” “Chernobyl,” “The Boys” and the “Watchmen” series.

MPC Episodic managing director Tom Williams said: “I’m delighted that this talented group have decided to make MPC Episodic their home. We are building a fantastic team and have some truly exciting shows in the making. Our growth further demonstrates our commitment to the episodic market and increases the range of options MPC offers its clients.”

In addition, this month will see the expansion of MPC Episodic with the official launch of its Berlin arm. The operation will be led by head of studio, Thomas Knop, who brings with him over 20 years of experience in the industry. Knop’s recent credits including “Captain Marvel,” “Brightburn” and “The Kangaroo Chronicles,” and he is chair of VES Germany. Franzisca Puppe joins from Trixter, as executive producer and is member of the Germany Film Academy. Puppe has over 15 years of production experience on major features such as “Black Widow” and “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and series including “Game of Thrones” and “Lost in Space.”