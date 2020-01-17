×

TSF Recreates Paris on Former Air Base for Movie and TV Shoots

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Playtime

As French outfits move to expand their studio offerings, industry eyes have turned to a 20-hectare stretch of land 20 miles south of Paris. There, in the commune Plessis-Pâté, sits the TSF Backlot 217, a converted air base that has become one the Gallic industry’s banner initiatives.

One of France’s leading production suppliers, TSF scoped the onetime military airfield for the 2017 shoot of Jean-Francois Richet’s period thriller, “The Emperor of Paris.” Rather than relocating to Eastern Europe, the film’s design team recreated the cobblestone streets of 19th century Paris on the former base’s two miles of unused tarmac. Delighted with the results, TSF renamed the base Backlot 217, and opened it for business the following year.

Since then, the backlot has been used for a variety of commercials and period films, with the long stretch of runway recreating the streets of Paris for Roman Polanski’s recent “An Officer and a Spy,” for Pathé’s 2021 film “Eiffel.” For that Romain Duris-led biopic of the famous engineer, production designers built a scale model of Eiffel Tower’s base, resulting in a shoot that was well covered by the local press and in TSF’s own promotional materials.

While the location also features both a full Airbus A300 and a cockpit refitted to accommodate production, TSFs marketing director Laurent Kleindienst has been also equally vocal about the backlot’s future plans. “Altogether we have between 50-60 acres of land,” he says. “Which we plan to use for production bureaus, workshops and soundstages.”

TSF has already started building six soundstages of various scales, with three more planned in the long term. Ranging from 1,200-4,000 square feet, the six studios under construction should be ready for September 2021. In the meantime, Kleindienst is out there promoting his company’s services to producers in need of studio space.

“There’s been an explosion of series production, and that’s going to continue for the next few years,” he notes. “[One American executive] told me what she needed in terms of studio space for just one show, and it was larger than all the studios in France combined. But that is going to change with what we’re building.”

“Studio sets are really busy all around the world,” he adds. “When I met with American producers this past November, they asked us to please open as quickly as possible. And when I got back to France, the first thing I did is call up our CEO and said, “we need to be very, very quick!’”

More Artisans

  • Paris Recreated for Movie Productions on

    TSF Recreates Paris on Former Air Base for Movie and TV Shoots

    As French outfits move to expand their studio offerings, industry eyes have turned to a 20-hectare stretch of land 20 miles south of Paris. There, in the commune Plessis-Pâté, sits the TSF Backlot 217, a converted air base that has become one the Gallic industry’s banner initiatives. One of France’s leading production suppliers, TSF scoped [...]

  • DSC07163.ARW

    Streamers Urge French Production Sector to Go Green

    For the French industry, the drive to open up additional studio spaces has gone hand-in-hand with the push for green production, because for the most part, they share the same root cause: The international streamers that are causing a surge in audiovisual production tend to have strict criteria when it comes to sustainable development. “Companies [...]

  • CNC Chief Outlines Plan to Update

    CNC Chief Outlines Plan to Update French Production Infrastructure

    Speaking at an industry round-table at the Paris-based Production Forum on Thursday, Dominique Boutonnat, president of France’s National Film Board (CNC), announced a new plan to update local production studios in order to make them more internationally competitive. The modest plan, which involves new funding, training sessions and additional research, follows a March 2019 report, [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is

    'The Irishman' Casting Director Ellen Lewis on Working With Martin Scorsese

    Casting director Ellen Lewis first worked alongside Martin Scorsese on 1989’s “New York Stories.” Since then, Lewis has worked with Scorsese on casting his films including “Goodfellas,” “The Departed,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Irishman.” When it comes to casting a film as grand as “The Irishman,” Lewis’ process is the same as [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit

    Sound Mixers, Designers Talk About the Nuances of This Season's Top Movies

    Just as the camera’s focus navigates viewers’ eyes, sound tells them where to target their attention within the frame. Sound design, editing and mixing often go under the radar in the slew of Hollywood awards ceremonies occurring throughout January and February, but they are just as important to how an audience will interpret and enjoy [...]

  • Adele Haenel attends the 2020 Film

    Production Forum to Discuss How to Prevent Sexual Harassment on Set

    When “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” star Adèle Haenel revealed that as a child actor she had been a victim of sexual harassment, the French star kicked off an industry-wide reckoning that began in November 2019 and continues to this day. As the industry continues to grapple with these necessary questions, the Paris-based Production [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad