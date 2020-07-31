BAFTA-Winning Comedy Legend Sydney Lotterby Dies at 93

British television producing and directing legend Sydney Lotterby, responsible for some of Britain’s most beloved comedy programs, has died. He was 93.

Lotterby’s credits include “The Last of the Summer Wine,” “Porridge,” “Yes Minister,” “Open All Hours,” “Yes Prime Minister,” “As Time Goes By,” “May to December,” “Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em” and “The Liver Birds,” among many others. He was recognized for his work, being nominated for several BAFTAs and winning for best situation comedy thrice, twice for “Porridge,” and once for “Going Straight,” and won best comedy series for “Yes Minister.”

Lotterby, whose death was recognized at Friday’s BAFTA TV Awards, began as a cameraman for the BBC in the 1950s. In 1960, he directed two episodes of “Charlie Drake.” He made his producing debut in 1962 with “Twist!”

In a sketch titled “The Four Sydney Lotterbies” written by John Cleese for 1967’s “At Last the 1948 Show,” Cleese, Marty Feldman, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graham Chapham played similar men, all called Sydney Lotterby.

In 1994, Lotterby was appointed an OBE. In 2007 he was accorded a special award for BAFTA television craft.

“Sydney Lotterby wasn’t just part of the golden age of British comedy — he made many of the shows that stand out as real icons of the period,” said outgoing BBC director-general Tony Hall. “He will be hugely missed by many. Sydney leaves behind a true legacy of laughter.”