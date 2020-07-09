Sky, NBCU Film and TV Studio Facility in Elstree, Near London, Gets Green Light

Sky Studios Elstree, the large-scale film and TV production facility being developed by Comcast’s European pay-TV operator Sky, sister company NBCUniversal, and finance firm Legal & General, has received the green light to proceed with construction following a decision late Wednesday by the local government, Hertsmere Borough Council.

According to Sky, the studios are likely to generate up to an additional £3 billion ($3.79 million) of production investment in the U.K.’s economy in the first five years of operation. Sky Studios Elstree will become home to a host of Sky Originals, created by Sky Studios, as well as major film productions from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Working Title, and television series from Universal Studio Group. Independent producers will also be welcome.

The final design for the facility sees 12 sound stages on site, with the ability to merge together and sub-divide sound stages to accommodate productions of all sizes, Sky said. This means that the biggest sound stages on site can now increase to cover 60,000 sq. ft. if needed, or reduce to much smaller segregated studios, an important consideration in the post-COVID-19 era. The production facilities and digital suites on site will also be set up to facilitate remote working.

The construction phase of the build will contribute £230 million ($291 million) to the British economy over this and next year. Sky Studios Elstree will lead to the creation of more than 2,000 jobs in the local area, including 900 during the construction phase and 1,500 once the studio is operational.

Secretary of State for Culture and Member of Parliament for Hertsmere, Oliver Dowden, said: “The film and TV industry plays a vital role in the U.K.’s economy, with its programming keeping us informed, entertained and connected over the past few months. Sky Studios Elstree will become home to the best-loved films and TV shows of the future, championing British creativity on the global stage.”